Tigers FC are among the favourites to take out the NPL Men's championship this season, but they left their coach frustrated after a gutsy test from Tuggeranong United threatened an almighty upset.
United didn't look like a team second-last on the ladder in the 4-3 thriller at Kambah that featured two goals from each side in the final 10 minutes.
"We made extremely hard work of it," Tigers coach Jimmy Kanaridis said post-game on Sunday.
"We didn't control that game right till the end and I'm very disappointed that we nearly gave it all away.
"When we control it for 80 minutes and then do silly things, it'll cost you games.
"In order to get the title we need to win, but it wasn't a polished performance, and we need to be more composed."
The Tigers took the lead in the opening 10 minutes with an unbelievable strike from outside the box that left Tuggeranong's goalkeeper only able to watch in disbelief as it snuck into the very top-right corner of the net.
Against the run Tuggeranong had an equaliser from a penalty when Patrick Hislop was tripped, and Sam Walker made no mistake from the spot.
The Tigers were parked inside United's half for a majority of the game, but an organised green wall in defence took patience to break down.
A clever finish from Niko Kalfas put the Tigers ahead 2-1 in the second half, but then chaos kicked off in the last 20 minutes.
Tuggeranong equalised again with an opportunistic, perfectly placed shot from Clancy Hislop before Tigers scored back-to-back goals and took a 4-2 advantage.
Luke Stevens gave the home side hope of a miracle with his header goal from the set piece, but the full-time blew shortly after the 95th minute effort.
Elsewhere in the men's competition Canberra Olympic defeated defending champions Monaro 3-2, and O'Connor Knights thumped the Wanderers 6-0.
Canberra Croatia played Gungahlin United on Sunday night and will have a short turnaround playing West Canberra on Wednesday at Deakin Stadium, in a rescheduled round four match.
Men
Tigers FC 4 bt Tuggeranong United 3
Canberra Olympic 3 bt Monaro Panthers 2
O'Connor Knights 6 bt West Canberra Wanderers 0
Gungahlin United v Canberra Croatia
Women
Belconnen United 4 bt Canberra United Academy 0
Canberra Croata 5 bt ANU Women 1
Canberra Olympic 6 bt West Canberra Wanderers 1
Gungahlin United 5 bt Tuggeranong United 1
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
