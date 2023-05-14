Treasurer Jim Chalmers is kicking off the first day of a five-city visit to attempt to spruik the Albanese Government's second budget.
Mr Chalmers is starting his roadshow in Sydney on Monday where he will meet with locals, business representatives and unions and will deliver several speeches about the 2023-24 budget.
The focus will be talking up the federal government's $14.6 billion cost-of-living package, and investments in renewable energy.
"We understand that people are under the pump. My job this week is to tell more people how our investments in the budget can help," Mr Chalmers said.
"Whether it's our energy rebates, bulk billing incentives or our energy efficiency package, I'll travel right across Australia this week, including from Brisbane to Bennelong, and South Australia to Swan, to explain the broad-based benefits that our budget delivers."
This federal budget, which was handed-down earlier this month, included measures to lift GP bulk-billing rates, a $40 a fortnight rise in JobSeeker, expanding the single parent payment and energy bill relief.
However some critics, including the Australian Council of Social Service, while welcoming some of the cost-of-living measures have slammed the federal government for going far enough to lift people out of poverty.
