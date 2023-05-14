A 26-year-old man has been arrested for attempting to leave Western Australia with native reptiles bound for Hong Kong.
The overseas national was charged on Friday with two counts of attempting to export Australian reptiles, including shinglebacks and northern blue tongue lizards, between January and March this year.
The man was remanded in custody to appear at Northbridge Magistrates court in Perth on Monday, and could face a maximum of 10 years' jail and fines of up to $275,000 for each offence.
"This arrest sends a warning to anyone out there thinking of getting involved in wildlife crime, we are watching, you will be arrested, and you could go to jail," Minister for the Environment Tanya Plibersek said.
The arrest was part of Operation Nemo to investigate organised crime syndicates involved in illegally trafficking native wildlife, run in collaboration with Australian Border Force and the Australian Federal Police.
Operation Nemo began in January and investigators searched a residence in West Perth on May 10, seizing evidence in relation to the illegal export of Australian wildlife.
Investigations are ongoing.
"Our precious, unique animals, which are vulnerable to wildlife traffickers, deserve the strongest possible protection," Ms Plibersek said.
"The Albanese Labor government has responded by employing dedicated specialist investigators who work domestically and internationally to eradicate these transnational organised crime groups."
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
