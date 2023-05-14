The Canberra Raiders are determined to send Jack Wighton out on a high.
Raiders winger Jordan Rapana revealed the fact Wighton was leaving the club to join South Sydney at the end of the year only gave them more reason to win an NRL premiership before he goes.
The Green Machine racked up its fifth win in a row with a 26-18 defeat of Parramatta on Saturday night.
It's seen them climb into the top eight for the first time this season - just one win off top spot.
After a slow start to the season, Canberra has suddenly moved into finals contention.
Rapana has been Wighton's Raiders teammate since 2014, when the winger returned to the NRL ranks after a six-year hiatus.
They played in the 2019 grand final together and Rapana said they were determined to get back there again before his good mate left.
"We want to win the comp. I've been here for eight years and every single year I want to win the comp," Rapana said.
"Whoever takes the field with me I want to win the comp with them. Jack's my brother, I love him, I've got his back bro.
"I've got his back with whatever decision he decides to do and obviously he's going this year, so that just gives me more reason to want to win a comp with him this year."
Rapana came through the win over the Eels unscathed, despite copping what appeared to be a hip-drop tackle from ex-Raider Bailey Simonsson.
Simonsson was penalised, but was allowed to remain on the field. He also was unpunished by the match review committee on Sunday.
Another ex-Raider, Junior Paulo, has been offered an $1800 fine for an early guilty plea for a cannonball tackle on Joe Tapine, which hyperextended his knee.
Rapana highlighted the confusion in the game that surrounded the controversial hip-drop tackle at the moment.
"I really don't know. I can't comment too much on it," he said.
"Obviously Bailey's one of my mates. I don't believe he did it intentionally and who knows with some of them - some of them look unintentional and they still get 10 in the bin.
MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS:
"I don't know what the bunker sees or how they judge an unintentional one, but I'm fortunate I came out OK from it."
The Raiders had a slow start to the season, winning only one of their opening five games. But they've responded by winning their next five.
Rapana said they had never lost belief, having been in all-but-one of those four losses.
He said they would continue to look to grind out games when they take on Manly at Canberra Stadium next Sunday.
"We lost those four games, but there was no panic stations, there was no worries, we [only] just lost those four games," Rapana said.
"We were in the fight and we were able to change a bit of momentum now and grind out those games. It wasn't the ideal start to the season, but the 17 I play with and take the field with every week we knew we had belief here and we could turn it around."
NRL ROUND 12
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Manly Sea Eagles, Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.