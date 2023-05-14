The ACT Brumbies promised to put on a Sunday afternoon show at Canberra Stadium and they did not disappoint.
A game featuring 80 points and eight lead changes was end to end and enthralling from the opening whistle.
While it may not have looked like it at times, the Brumbies eventually delivered the ending the 8151 fans in attendance had come to see, claiming a 48-32 bonus point victory.
The match was equal parts entertaining and stressful for the ACT faithful as the Highlanders looked set to cause a boilover at multiple stages of the match.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has made it his mission to rebuild the team's supporter base and he was thrilled they produced such an entertaining performance in a rare Sunday afternoon game.
"It was good to be home," Larkham said.
"It was a really good training week. I thought Wednesday and Friday were some of our best training days this season.
"We had really good weather, an afternoon game which we've been crying out for. The crowd noise was quite good, I really enjoyed the atmosphere out there. It was pleasing that one, we had that support and then two, that we played that way and put some points on the board."
The hosts were below their best in the first half, missing a number of tackles and turning the ball over on numerous occasions.
Otago, however, struggled to make the most of the opponents' errors and repeatedly allowed ACT back into the match.
Larkham was thrilled with the way his side overcame significant adversity and maintained their heads when things were going against them.
Scrumhalf Nic White left the field late in the first half with a sternum injury and the team was reduced to 14 men in the second when Luke Reimer was sent to the sin bin.
The Brumbies medical team is optimistic White has avoided a fracture but he will miss next week's clash with the Force. It's expected he will be on the sidelines for two to three weeks.
The yellow card proved to be the defining moment in the match, but not the way many anticipated. ACT scored 12 points to zero with Reimer off the field, a period capped by a stunning piece of Corey Toole brilliance.
"The pleasing thing out of the game is that when you look at the last 20 minutes, last 30 minutes, I thought there was really good confidence out there from the guys that came on.
"Composure is a word we've spoken about a lot and I think our reserves are bringing that. They certainly brought some energy.
"Noah [Lolesio] and Ryan [Lonergan] in that second half particularly controlled it really well and the confidence for the boys to call and play down the front when we had a man in the bin and find a way over the line a couple of times in that period was tremendous."
The Highlanders entered the match with an opportunity to climb into the top eight and the visitors played like a team on a mission.
Freddie Burns opened the scoring through a penalty goal and they added two more tries before the flyhalf closed out the first half with another penalty goal that put his side ahead 20-19 at the break.
While the Brumbies were disappointed with the first half tries they conceded, they were able to execute each time an attacking opportunity appeared.
The Highlanders struggled with their kick-off receipt and their opponents made them pay. All three ACT tries in the first half came on the back of an Otago error and they nearly claimed a fourth late in the period before Tom Wright was dragged down by a desperate ankle tap.
The trend continued in the second half, the Highlanders scoring first through Thomas Umaga-Jensen before making an error off the kick-off.
Again, ACT made their opponents pay, Corey Toole crossing in the corner before Noah Lolesio converted to put his side up 26-25.
The lead changed once again courtesy of a Folau Fakatava try but this time it came with the added blow of a yellow card to Luke Reimer.
The Highlanders had a clean exit, then promptly conceded a penalty and the Brumbies quickly capitalised from the ensuing lineout.
Finally the hosts were able to go back-to-back, Toole producing a piece of individual brilliance to put his team in front with 14 to play.
Somehow the Brumbies had scored 12 points and taken control of game while Reimer was off the field and they didn't look back.
A Lolesio penalty goal pushed the margin beyond a converted try before Samu secure the bonus point win with his second try.
ACT BRUMBIES 48 (Corey Toole 2, Pete Samu 2, Len Ikitau, Jahrome Brown, Darcy Swain, tries; Noah Lolesio 5 cons; pen) bt OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 32 (Jona Nareki, Dan Lienert-Brown, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Folau Fakatava tries; Freddie Burns 3 cons, 2 pens). Crowd: 8151 at Canberra Stadium.
