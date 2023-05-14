The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Super Rugby Pacific: ACT Brumbies defeat Otago Highlanders in entertaining contest

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 14 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ollie Sapsford celebrates Pete Samu's second try in Sunday's win over the Highlanders. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Ollie Sapsford celebrates Pete Samu's second try in Sunday's win over the Highlanders. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The ACT Brumbies promised to put on a Sunday afternoon show at Canberra Stadium and they did not disappoint.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.