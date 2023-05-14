A time may come when they will need every crossbench vote they can muster. And Labor may well be miscalculating if they assume that Teal representation will decline after the high point of 2021, if only because Scott Morrison has disappeared from politics. From the viewpoint of Teals and their supporters, the rude and intolerant old, white men's club still exists and is still hostile to action on climate change and other middle-of-the-road causes. If Teals are not to win, other moderate independents, possibly more fundamentally hostile to Labor will.