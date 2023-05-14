Two people travelling in the same vehicle have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Mitchell on Monday.
The crash occurred just after 7.40am at the intersection of Hoskins and Lysaght streets, with ACT Policing and fire services remaining on the scene just after 8.30am.
ACT Policing reports street sweepers were on the scene cleaning up debris from the incident, about 9.15am.
Hoskins Street is now fully reopen, following the closure of southbound lanes in the morning.
Emergency services said two people travelling in the same car were assessed at the scene, and taken to hospital. It is understood their injuries are not life threatening.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
