A pair of Paralympics stars have called for continued funding in the AIS to ensure it plays a key role in the lead up to the Brisbane Games.
The Canberra campus has been used as a base for a host of Paralympians over the years and has been central to Australia's success.
On top of facilities and coaching, sports scientists have also used the AIS to develop cutting-edge technology that helps competitors finish on top of the podium.
The future of the AIS has, however, come under question in recent years and its importance has steadily declined after a change to the funding model.
Australian Sports Commission chief executive Kieran Perkins has vowed to help return the facility to its former glory.
The arrival of the Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics has created a sense of urgency, with officials eager to achieve record success in the home Games.
There were discussions around moving the AIS to Queensland, however the current plan is for the institute to remain in Canberra.
Both Chad Perris and Kat Ross have benefited from the elite training facilities and moved to the ACT in order to take advantage of the venue and Ross views the AIS as pivotal to her success.
"Brisbane will be massive," she said. "It could be bigger than Sydney and Sydney was phenomenal.
"You will see a massive showcase in Brisbane and the AIS can provide support for us to be the best we can be and put on the best show in the world. They're putting a lot of money into the development of athletes, coaches, support personnel. Without that we'd be lost, it's pivotal and what we need."
The future of the AIS is closely intertwined with the future of Canberra Stadium.
The two facilities are part of the same precinct at Bruce and located on land owned by the federal government.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr is locked in negotiations with the sports commission to rebuild or redevelop Canberra Stadium and the outcome of those talks could have a major impact on plans to return the AIS to its former glory.
Barr's insistence on a stadium in Bruce comes despite pleas from sporting organisations, the Raiders, Brumbies and business leaders for a stadium in the city.
One option on the table would see a new stadium built on the site of the athletics track at the AIS to ensure matches are not being played in a construction site. This would also deliver a new stadium rather than a redeveloped venue.
The flow-on effect, however, would see Canberra lose an athletics track and have major implications for athletes such as Perris as he pursues Paralympic gold.
The sprinter said facilities are crucial for para-athletes in the coming decade.
"It's incredibly important," Perris said.
"We need somewhere for para-athletes to start. It's important for the next generation coming forward."
