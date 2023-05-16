This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
I was going to write about vaping and gambling. I would muse about which was more dangerous and whether people should be discouraged from doing harmful things which give them pleasure.
Let them get on with it, is usually my view - though I do realise - reluctantly - that addictive habits might demand tougher rules - and gambling is addictive for some poor souls (particularly when the industry finds ingenious ways to give them a buzz as they pour their money into the slots).
And, of course, your right to do what you want can't impinge on my right not to inhale your toxic smoke.
I had thoughts, oh yes.
And then I looked up and saw the word "Turkiye" on the screen. The drift of my thoughts was blown away by my irritation.
"Turkiye"! How right on! How morally superior the editors at the ABC must have felt when they decided to go with the Turkish spelling of Turkey.
The ABC has explained the change: "In May 2022, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu requested the UN refer to his country using its Turkish-language name: Turkiye", a producer, Tiger Webb, said.
The "ABC's internal language committee" (this is not a parody) decided that "the country's official English name is Turkiye. Preference that spelling wherever possible. It may be necessary to explain the change".
"It may be necessary to explain the change"!
I was brought up in the journalistic tradition that we speak the language of the people. We do not have to explain to the people why they have got a pronunciation or a usage wrong. They are the arbiters and we are their servants. We speak their language - not them ours.
Because a politician wants a certain usage doesn't mean that we should accede. President Putin doesn't want to call his invasion of Ukraine an invasion - but an invasion it is.
Mrs Thatcher deemed that her disastrous property tax (where the poor and the rich paid the same) should be called a "community charge". Journalists disagreed (we're allowed to) and called it what it was: a "poll tax". Eventually, even the great Mrs T had to give in and utter the name she hated.
President Reagan wanted an intercontinental ballistic missile called a "Peacekeeper".
Since every missile could carry at least 10 300-kiloton nuclear warheads, each 20 times more powerful than the 15-kiloton bombs that razed Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the term seemed odd, so it was avoided. It was not for the President of the United States of America to decide what journalists should say. He was not the editor.
Nor is the president of Turkey - sorry, Turkiye.
Politicians (and activists) try to bend language. They should be resisted in their attempts.
By the way, the Turkish language uses a veritable swarm of squiggles and umlauts over words to denote pronunciation. None of them is available to most Australian keyboards. If we wanted to write the true Turkish spelling, we couldn't.
The ABC's "internal language committee" might have been wishing their mistake would just go away - and then up pops a controversial Turkish (sorry Turkiye-ish) election.
The network is sometimes accused of being out of touch - the values of Ultimo are not always the values of ordinary Australians. The Turkiye incident only reinforces that view.
They know that, though. As Tiger Webb writes: "My spies in the Melbourne newsroom inform me even the Turkish ambassador is still saying 'Turkey'."
Anyone for Chicken Kyiv? Or a trip to Paree?
HAVE YOUR SAY: When is it OK to accept foreign spellings or pronunciations? Are you still saying Peking or Bombay? Does Turkiye strike you as odd? Email your response to echidna@theechidna.com.au.
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- A new multimillion-dollar anti-scam centre will be the latest tool in the government's arsenal to crack down on fraud. More than $86 million was set aside in the recent federal budget to create a National Anti-Scams Centre, which will be up and running by July.
- Thousands of landowners around Australia whose properties were contaminated by firefighting foam used on air force bases have secured a multimillion-dollar payout.
- A national flood warning network will be set up in a bid to better protect at-risk communities from natural disasters. The federal government will spend $236 million in the next decade to set up the network, with the Commonwealth to buy and upgrade flood gauges from local, state and territory governments.
YOU SAID IT: John reflected on the way we treat old people after reading that a consultancy firm had advised aged care providers to consider which residents generated higher profits before new regulations were introduced.
You weren't impressed.
"Scandalous, scandalous and scandalous!" Maria said.
Jeanette responded: "Mahatma Gandhi said: 'The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members'. By that measure very few states or aged care providers would merit even a lower pass mark let alone a pass."
Diane reflected on the hard work which carers do: "Nothing terrifies me more than going into care. I volunteered with a visiting program for five years - couldn't do it anymore as it was too distressing to watch how people were treated. I would leave more depressed than when I went in."
Karis has personal experience: "Heartbreaking. All I speak to in my retirement community in Canberra fear age care homes. Our halfway units with some care pay $2200 a month.
"That compromise is better than any care home. So I hope I never need to rely on greedy and understaffed homes, as even the non-dementia wards serve sweet, boring meals as they assume all oldies live in the 1950s!"
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.