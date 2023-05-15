A turning point seven weeks ago, an "old" teammate and film breakdowns with Michael Maguire.
Those are the three keys to Matt Timoko's success with the Raiders in 2023.
The in-form Kiwi right centre has been flying for the Green Machine, and played a big part in Canberra's turnaround since that 41-point drubbing by the Panthers in round five.
Timoko is averaging 166 run metres a game with his exceptional tackle-breaking ability, and he has scored four tries, including the game-winner against Parramatta, the Raiders' fifth-straight victory.
"When you start winning, everyone starts playing well, but ever since we got 50 points put on us from Penrith, we have been more accountable, and I think that's what's paying off," Timoko told The Canberra Times.
"Even though we're winning, we're still finding things to work on."
At just 23, Timoko has grown immensely every year since he arrived in the capital during the COVID-affected 2020 season, and it's hard not to get the feeling he's still yet to hit his ceiling.
Timoko's evasive, weaving runs that showcase his natural agility and speed have been highlights this season, and the message he's received from coach Ricky Stuart and teammates to continue that form is simple.
"Everyone just says, 'Mokes just go out there and play your game', so that's what I try to do," Timoko said.
"I feel confident every time I'm coming out right now. Playing with world-class players, I'm just relishing playing with these boys.
"I can't think of the last time we've had a winning streak this long."
New Zealand coach Maguire has been the quiet achiever among the Raiders staff since he joined forces with Stuart, and Timoko credited the work 'Madge' does behind the scenes.
"Madge is very experienced, and he does wonders for my confidence," Timoko said.
"He's been with the best of the best, so he knows what he's talking about.
"He's always cutting up film, giving us little tips and pointers, and dissecting other teams as well.
"We'll watch his videos and we've been able to see what oppositions are going to do before the game."
Timoko has also noticed the lift from the Raiders since learning this season would be Jack Wighton's last in Canberra.
"With Jacky [Wighton] leaving that's a big influence on a lot of the boys to try and get it done for him," he said.
Manly will travel to Canberra on Sunday hungry to crack a three-game losing streak, though they will likely be without injured prop Josh Aloiai.
The Raiders meanwhile will lose starting hooker Zac Woolford due to a concussion suffered against the Eels, which could see Danny Levi given a recall on Tuesday.
Timoko is expecting a "physical" encounter and is focusing on building on the combination he's developed with veteran winger Jordan Rapana.
"We've got a lot of cohesion," Timoko said.
"He's a bit on the old side, but he doesn't play like it, and he's still got a lot to give. Raps is very vocal and he helps me take my game to another level."
NRL ROUND 12
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Manly Sea Eagles at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
