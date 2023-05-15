Matchbox Twenty is heading to Canberra - and what's more, they're playing at Canberra Stadium.
The US rockers, who are touring the country with the Goo Goo Dolls, will be the first concert at the stadium since 2019.
The 10-stop tour, which lands in Canberra on February 23, will support Matchbox Twenty's new album Where The Light Goes, due out on May 26. It will be the band's first new music in 11 years.
In April this year, Matchbox Twenty dropped its first song from the album, Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream).
While it's been over a decade since the band has released new music, lead singer Rob Thomas said they were excited to get back into the studio.
"When we take hiatuses from each other to go work on other things, we are legitimately glad to see each other when we get back together and also bring what we've learnt back to the band," he said.
"We're really happy with this [upcoming] record and how it's come out."
The multi-platinum band last toured Australian shores in 2012 - as part of their North tour. Since coming onto the scene in 1995, with hit songs including 3AM, Push, Unwell and How Far We've Come.
Matchbox Twenty kick off their Australian tour in Perth before touring to Adelaide, Melbourne, the Yarra Valley, Wollongong, Sydney, Canberra, Newcastle, the Gold Coast and Brisbane.
The pre-sale commences at 2pm on Wednesday and tickets to the general public go on sale at Tuesday May 23.
For more information go to tegvanegmond.com.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
