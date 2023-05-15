A Theodore woman has apologised through tears to her partner, whom she is a full-time carer for, after being denied bail for a string of alleged reckless driving and property charges.
"I'm so sorry," the visibly emotional 47-year-old woman said in court on Monday to the quadriplegic man present in the public gallery.
Kimberly Wsol faced the ACT Magistrates Court on multiple charges, including aggravated dangerous driving, burglary, driving under the influence, property damage and not giving particulars at a crash scene.
Police stopped Wsol on the morning of May 13 in Chisholm while she was driving a Mazda 121 on a disqualified licence.
The car was issued a defect notice and the woman was ordered not to drive, following which she reportedly left the scene on foot.
Less than an hour later, police received a report the woman had broken into a home in Chisholm.
Wsol allegedly jemmied the home's flyscreen door and engaged in a physical altercation with a resident while holding an armful of stolen property.
She was allegedly chased off the property and fled in the Mazda.
Police say they found and attempted to stop the car, but allege the woman drove over a traffic island and roundabout, twice crossing into oncoming traffic on the wrong side of Isabella Drive.
An oncoming vehicle was allegedly forced to slow down suddenly and drive onto the road's shoulder to avoid a high-speed collision with Wsol.
"This was a clear escalation of the defendant's erratic driving behaviour and reckless driving [which] put members of the public at extreme risk of serious injury or death," police documents state.
READ MORE:
The Mazda then allegedly crashed into the back of a stationary VW Amarok at the intersection of Drakeford Drive and Soward Way in Greenway, where the woman was arrested and taken into custody.
Police found multiple stolen bank cards and a stolen handbag on her person.
The court on Monday heard Wsol and the man she is a full-time carer for have been in a relationship for about four years.
While Magistrate Jane Campbell said she took the women's responsibilities into consideration, she was ultimately not satisfied bail conditions could prevent the risk of offending or drug use.
She noted Wsol was at the time of the alleged offending subject to good behaviour orders attached to a suspended sentence.
"I would have thought that would have provided a deterrence," Ms Campbell said.
Wsol was denied bail and is set to return to court on June 5.
Two more people were arrested relating to driving offences on Sunday.
The first was a 25-year-old man from Monash who allegedly drove a Holden Astra away from a stationary police car on Friday.
Police allege he drove dangerously through multiple suburbs, occasionally failing to give way, and disobeying red lights twice.
He is also accused of failing to stop twice for police on Cotter Road.
Later in the day, police received a call saying the number plates for the Astra had been stolen from the vehicle.
On Sunday, the car was then spotted driving with the number plates attached in Warramanga at around 1pm.
Police allege the man was driving dangerously, failing to stop when directed and crossing to the wrong side of the road causing other drivers to take evasive action.
He will appear in court on Monday facing charges of reckless driving, aggravated dangerous and reckless driving, possessing a drug of dependence and two red light offences.
The final arrest of a 58-year-old Kambah man at around 9.15pm on Sunday occurred after police responded to a call regarding a single-vehicle crash in Wanniassa.
The man was taken into custody where he allegedly recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.197, nearly four times the legal limit.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.