Four people were arrested over the weekend with charges related to reckless driving all over Canberra.
On Saturday, a 47-year-old woman from Theodore was arrested and charged with 10 driving and property offences.
Police stopped a woman driving a Mazda 121 at about 10.25am in Chisholm, who they say handed over a disqualified licence. She was then ordered not to drive.
The car was issued a defect notice and the woman reportedly left the scene on foot.
Less than an hour later, police received a report the woman had broken into a home in Chisholm and fled in the Mazda.
Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle, but allege the woman drove over a traffic island and roundabout, twice crossing into oncoming traffic on the wrong side of Isabella Drive.
The Mazda then allegedly crashed into the back of a stationary vehicle at the intersection of Drakeford Drive and Soward Way in Greenway, where the woman was arrested and taken into custody.
She will face court on Monday charged with two counts of driving while disqualified, burglary, failure to stop, and aggravated dangerous driving.
Other charges include crashing and not giving particulars, driving under the influence, unlawful possession of stolen property, damaging property and breach of her good behaviour obligations.
On Sunday a further three arrests followed, starting with a 40-year-old woman from Hackett after police allegedly witnessed her driving in Watson early on Sunday morning. The woman had been banned from driving for 12 months in April.
She will face charges of driving while disqualified and breaching good behaviour obligations in court on Monday.
Police also arrested a 25-year-old man from Monash on Sunday, after he allegedly drove a Holden Astra away from a stationary police car on Friday. They allege he drove dangerously through multiple suburbs, occasionally failing to give way, and disobeying red lights twice. He also failed to stop twice for police on Cotter Road, they allege.
Later in the day, police received a call saying the number plates for the Astra had been stolen from the vehicle.
On Sunday, the car was then spotted driving with the number plates attached in Warramanga at around 1pm.
After that, it allegedly collided with two other vehicles at the intersection of Long Gully Road and Yamba Drive in Isaacs, where the man tried to flee on foot before being arrested.
Police allege the man was driving dangerously, failing to stop when directed and crossing to the wrong side of the road causing other drivers to take evasive action.
He will appear in court on Monday facing charges of reckless driving, aggravated dangerous and reckless driving, possessing a drug of dependence, and two red light offences.
The final arrest of a 58-year-old Kambah man at around 9.15pm on Sunday occurred after police responded to a call regarding a single-vehicle crash in Wanniassa.
The man was taken into custody where he allegedly recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.197, nearly four times the legal limit. He will face a charge of level four drink driving in court on Monday.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
