A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following a single-vehicle collision in Coree on Sunday.
At around 2.45pm, the male driver of the motorcycle reportedly collided with a drainage ditch and exposed granite boulders on Brindabella Road, Coree.
Members of the public at nearby Brindabella National Park heard the collision and assisted the man until emergency services arrived at the scene.
The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition, and police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
They urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the website. The reference number is 7430320.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
