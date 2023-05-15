The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Karly Warner | Aboriginal Legal Service funding crisis will have dire consequences

By Karly Warner
May 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The federal government says it's committed to listening to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices. Yet last week's budget provided little relief for thousands of our people who struggle to be heard in the legal system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.