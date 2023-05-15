The federal government says it's committed to listening to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices. Yet last week's budget provided little relief for thousands of our people who struggle to be heard in the legal system.
In courts across Australia, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Services (ATSILS) ensure both adults and children get a fair go and the chance to be heard.
We fight every day for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to live free from discrimination and violence, to keep their children safe at home, and to thrive in community - not in custody.
At any hour of the day or night, every day of the year, our teams across the country are on-call for Indigenous people who have been arrested.
We've been operating since 1970, when our elders fought to establish Australia's first free community legal service - a model that went on to be used by mainstream legal services around the country.
Despite helping more Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people than ever, our core funding remains stagnant and laughably inadequate.
The result is that our team members - those same people who work long hours to provide a lifeline for Indigenous people in custody - are paid a mere fraction of what they could get at Legal Aid, let alone in the private legal sector.
Our staff are passionate and dedicated to their work, but they have to put food on the table, pay rent and mortgages, and support their families. The inadequacy of our funding has put us in a position where even those staff who would like to dedicate their careers to us often move elsewhere, where they can get higher pay and less stressful conditions.
Governments are expecting us to constantly do more with less; in some areas, demand for our services has risen up to 100 per cent while Commonwealth core funding has declined in real terms.
While one hand comes up empty of cash, the other hand is signing legislation that results in more police powers, bigger prisons, more barriers to getting bail, and more Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people needing legal help.
All ATSILS across Australia joined together before the budget to call for $250 million in emergency federal funding. This is the bare minimum needed to keep delivering our current support programs without being forced to cut services at locations where people desperately need our help.
The federal government is well aware of this dire situation; in fact, successive parliaments have known for some time about our slide into crisis. Despite the government's professed commitment to hearing our voices and Closing the Gap, increased funding for ATSILS was curiously absent from this budget.
The result will be devastating. In NSW, we have been forced to freeze criminal law services in 13 courts as of this week. Temporary service suspensions are in place across multiple cities and towns in Queensland, including Brisbane, Townsville and Cairns. Further freezes and suspensions are likely in other parts of the country.
When specialist ATSILS lawyers and our support teams are not available, the best-case scenario is that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are helped by a mainstream provider. Yet this support can never be the culturally safe service ATSILS provide.
In one recent case, we were forced to use a private lawyer who abandoned our client's plan and our instructions to challenge the charges, while apparently neglecting to explain the consequences to our client who ended up pleading guilty on the day.
As a result, this person has not seen their children for two years and counting. The direct and intergenerational impacts cannot be overstated.
And this is not an isolated case.
We know there will be Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who, despite our best efforts, are simply unable to get a lawyer. We know the risk of people self-representing in court is very high, and this usually results in far worse results than if they had a lawyer.
The bottom line is this: when ATSILS are not available, the result is more Indigenous people behind bars, more children taken away, more families torn apart, more intergenerational trauma. I hate to say it, but more people are likely to die in custody.
It would be an incredible shame if that's what it takes for the government to listen.
