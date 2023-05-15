The Canberra Times
Man arrested after hamburger allegedly thrown into police car, one of three weekend arrests

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated May 15 2023 - 11:43am, first published 11:40am
A man has been arrested for allegedly throwing a hamburger through a police car window and attempting to flee on foot, police say.

