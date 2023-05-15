A man has been arrested for allegedly throwing a hamburger through a police car window and attempting to flee on foot, police say.
The incident occurred early on Sunday morning, and ACT Policing say the arrest was one of three made over the weekend. These were in addition to four road-related arrests at the weekend after a spate of reckless driving across the capital.
At around 3.45pm on Sunday, police were conducting mobile patrols on East Row avenue in the City when the man allegedly threw the burger through the window of the moving police vehicle. It reportedly made contact with an officer.
The man was arrested following a short on-foot pursuit, was given bail and is expected to face court later in May.
A 37-year-old woman was also arrested after allegedly assaulting police in a separate incident over the weekend.
At around 9.50pm on Friday, May 12, police attended Forbes Street in Turner following the reports of a disturbance.
While speaking with multiple people reportedly involved in the incident, the woman allegedly punched a police officer and resisted subsequent arrest.
She has been charged with assaulting a front-line community service worker and obstructing a territory public official, and will also face court later in the month.
An 18-year-old man will face court on Monday after also being arrested over an incident in Belconnen Mall on Sunday.
At around 11.45am, police allege the man attended a mobile phone store in the mall with the intention of selling a phone.
Checks by the store revealed the phone was stolen from them during a burglary on January 23 this year. However, it is believed the man was not the one who stole the phone.
Police arrived a short time later and arrested the man, who has been charged with the unlawful possession of stolen property and breach of bail.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
