Canberrans are likely to have another supermarket option at Dickson by the end of the year, as work progresses on the new Coles development.
TP Dynamics is developing a mixed-use precinct on what was previously the car park opposite Woolworths, on the corner of Antill and Badham Streets.
To be called Dickson Village, the seven-storey complex will include a Coles supermarket, Liquorland, small retail shops and hundreds of car parks.
A build-to-rent residential component is also planned for the upper levels.
The developer reached a significant milestone in March when construction "topped out", signalling the completion of structural works.
A Coles spokesperson would not confirm an exact opening date for the supermarket but said customers could expect it to open "later this year".
"Our new state-of-the-art Coles supermarket at Dickson will create hundreds of new local retail and construction jobs, as well as offer more choice, great value and an enhanced shopping experience for residents in Dickson," the spokesperson said.
"The development is scheduled to open later this year and represents a multimillion-dollar investment in Canberra."
TP Dynamics project manager Kenneth Kong said construction works were on track for the late-2023 deadline.
"Construction is going well," he said.
"As compared to last year when there was a lot more rain, this year we've had a lot better weather."
The rest of the commercial area will be occupied by a range of businesses. But the developer was adamant there wouldn't be double ups of shops.
"We really want to put in businesses that are different," Mr Kong said.
Cafes and takeaway shops to medical businesses are among those being considered.
The residential part of the development will include 140 rental apartments over five levels, ranging from studios to three-bedroom units.
TP Dynamics is in the process of finding an operator to run it as a build-to-rent development.
But Mr Kong said the most exciting part was the two levels of basement car parking to accommodate about 450 cars.
"I think the parking is going to really make a difference," he said.
The Dickson Village development comes after many years of contention.
Coles' development arm initially submitted plans for the site in 2014, which proposed two supermarkets, 155 dwellings and offices.
A five-year struggle with the ACT planning department ensued, before planning minister Mick Gentleman used special "call-in powers" to approve the amended development plans.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
