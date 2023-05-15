Two star Canberra Raiders NRLW players have been named in the Maroons squad for the upcoming Women's State of Origin.
Sophie Holyman and Zahara Temara are set to feature in the inaugural Raiders NRLW squad, but before the season kicks off in July the duo will play for Queensland in the opening game of the Origin series against NSW Blues.
Fresh off winning the QRL Women's Premiership with Burleigh Bears on Sunday, Holyman and Temara were selected Monday as one of six players in the grand final.
Jordan Rapana's sister Tazmin Gray also played with the Bears and has made the Maroons squad.
"We've picked in-form players on the back of a really strong BMD Premiership competition," Maroons head coach Tahnee Norris said.
"This year's competition has gone from strength to strength and we've seen a number of players force their way into the squad following consistent performances over the past few months."
The Maroons will enter camp on May 26 before the first of the two-game series kicks off at Parramatta Stadium on June 1.
Raiders NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick is finalising preparations for the club's "tough" seven-week pre-season starting in a few weeks, before their NRLW season opener on July 23.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.