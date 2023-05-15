Times Past: May 16, 1992

On this day in 1992, The Canberra Times reported on a visit from passionate Professor David Suzuki addressing the children of the nation's capital on the importance of saving the environment.
Canberra's school children now have a focus for their mission to save the environment: educating their parents.
Leading world environmentalist Professor David Suzuki called on the ACT's children not to wait until they occupied "positions of power and replace our fossilised thinking".
"What you have to do is affect the people you have the greatest influence with and that's your mum and dad," he said. "You have to say, 'Listen, if you love me, what are you doing about saving something for me?'."
Professor Suzuki was answering children on ABC Radio 2CN's Matthew Abraham Show. The Canadian geneticist talked with a studio panel of four students and on talkback with 13 students while visiting Canberra on his Australian book tour to promote his latest book Wisdom of the Elders. The questions included: how do rings form in trees? Does the hole in the ozone layer affect people living at higher altitudes such as Canberra? Would reducing population growth stop pollution? And did he miss using cling wrap?
It was a nervous time for the four students in the studio, Angus Webb and Corri McKenzie in Year 5 at Aranda Primary, and Cathy Smith and Anthony Brown in Year 10 at Belconnen High. However, they quickly warmed to the professor who treated each question with warmth. After Angus had sucked in a breath nervously, he asked the first question: "What really got you started thinking about the environment?"
Professor Suzuki replied he had always loved nature because his father took him on nature hikes, camping and fishing. "I always loved insects as a child, I used to collect beetles so there was always that connection."
Alison wondered, if people acted now, would there still be a chance to save our world, making it an "Ok place to live"?
The answer was naturally positive: "If I didn't believe that, I wouldn't be here talking to you, I'd be off my island fishing and having a good time until the end," the Professor said.
The most telling comment came from Corri: "I'm proud of my country ... but I feel that it's mainly adults' fault - not all adults' fault, but there are still those people who just can't give up polluting and destroying the environment, just for the sake of having money."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.