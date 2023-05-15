Times Past: May 16, 1992

It was a nervous time for the four students in the studio, Angus Webb and Corri McKenzie in Year 5 at Aranda Primary, and Cathy Smith and Anthony Brown in Year 10 at Belconnen High. However, they quickly warmed to the professor who treated each question with warmth. After Angus had sucked in a breath nervously, he asked the first question: "What really got you started thinking about the environment?"