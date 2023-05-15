The Canberra Times
Times Past: May 16, 1992

By Jess Hollingsworth
May 16 2023 - 5:30am
On this day in 1992, The Canberra Times reported on a visit from passionate Professor David Suzuki addressing the children of the nation's capital on the importance of saving the environment.

