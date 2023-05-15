The Albanese government must embrace real tax reform

The government faced an enormously difficult task in attempting to produce a budget which would cater for as many people and groups as possible.
Albanese seems insistent on maintaining the Stage 3 tax cuts, a move infuriating a large number of Labor voters. He has persisted with the claim that he wants to be the first PM not to break an election promise.
The money promised for the Hobart Stadium has also caused great division.
It's obvious that to fund all of the programs, Australians require the government needs to broaden the revenue base.
Increasing the GST overwhelmingly punishes the most vulnerable. Perhaps the Medibank levy could be increased for those who reap a large tax cut and people earning over $150,000 should pay more.
This way, Albanese keeps his promise yet recoups some revenue.
The tax-free status of some institutions also needs to be looked at. No one would dispute that some religious groups do brilliant charitable work and support people at a time of need.
That said, some religious groups are amongst the wealthiest institutions in the world.
Perhaps only money spent directly to help people should be deductible. This is not an attack on religion, it's common sense.
Re "Much like ChatGPT, the federal budget provided a perfectly adequate response", canberratimes.com.au, May 14).
I think Nicholas Stuart is being a little unfair. I haven't heard any Labor person utter the phrase "Back in the Black", nor have they appeared with a new line of merchandise such as "Back in the Black" caps and T-shirts and toting "Back in the Black" mugs.
Quite right, too. "Back in the Black" would have been just as much a lie as when Josh Frydenberg said it, given that we have a long way to go before we're out of debt.
The Albanese government's budget only scratches the surface in addressing the challenges facing Australia which include the transitioning to a low-carbon society, housing inequality, meeting the increasing needs of the aged, the unemployed, the disabled and the sick.
The size of the task is partly the result of the incompetence and neglect of the previous Coalition government.
Taxes need to be increased and expenditures better targeted. Superannuation, negative gearing, capital gains tax and franking concessions need to be reduced and the Petroleum Rent Resource Tax increased.
Support should not be provided to projects that are demonstrably a poor use of limited funds such as the Hobart stadium or the Canberra extension of light rail.
The Stage 3 tax cuts should be modified to remove the largesse to high-income earners as they do not need assistance. More social housing is needed.
The timidity of the Albanese government is understandable but how long will the disadvantaged have to suffer? If it does gain a second term, will it have the courage to make the necessary changes?
Canberrans are right to be both optimistic and concerned about the compulsory acquisition of Calvary Hospital. While the ACT government positively argues the future health advantages, I recall similar past promises that failed to materialise.
When they closed three public schools in my suburb, we were assured of improved education through a new "superschool". Unfortunately, local public education suffered, and the anticipated benefits never came to fruition.
Additionally, both Labor and Greens government members assured us of an enhanced public transportation system with the redesigning of the bus network in 2019.
Unfortunately, the implementation fell short of expectations, leaving residents with even worse local bus services than before.
The ACT government should learn from past mistakes, communicate transparently, and establish accountability measures. Clear plans and effective governance processes are necessary to successfully deliver improved healthcare services.
Bev Cains asks why the ACT government will spend $1m a year for abortions, but nothing in assistance to women who would rather avoid abortion (Women need support, not free abortions, May 13, p35).
It's for the same reason that the ACT government's focus is on voluntary assisted dying for those who want it while they ignore the dearth of palliative care resources for those who don't. Calvary Health Care now has the opportunity to remedy that.
If, as reported, CHC will receive between $100 and $200 million in compensation for the acquisition of Calvary Public, there will be an opportunity for the Little Company of Mary to build a second, state-of-the-art hospice in Canberra, and for the Order to fulfil its original vocation in compassionate care for those with life-threatening illness.
The Little Company's role in controlling a large proportion of the ACT's hospital facilities is no longer viable. Having wished to be free from the hospital 14 years ago, and surely knowing that the Order may not exist in 25 years, let alone 75, this is what the recent negotiations should have been about.
It's not too late for the parties to come together in amity, and for the ACT government to facilitate such a project. It would be LCM's real legacy.
It seems Shane Drumgold made the same mistake I would have in his position. That was to assume Lisa Wilkinson's experience would ensure she acted in a responsible manner (and that she would have her own legal advisors and network support to call on).
He was not retained as her advisor and I do not believe Mr Drumgold owed anything to Ms Wilkinson.
It was her responsibility as a professional journalist to understand and respect the law in relation to an ongoing legal matter.
The legal position for the media around upcoming court cases is very well known. It should be part of Journalism 101.
Wilkinson overstepped the mark and should pay the price for that.
Congratulations to Steve Evans on his full and valid criticism of Japan's sinking of the Centaur. For the past few years at least, The Canberra Times has been an advocate for Japan's reengagement militarily with regional powers.
The paper's reporting on the activities of the immediate past Ambassador was generally fawning (even when we were told by his excellency the 1944 Cowra Breakout was a long time ago, with no apology offered).
Given we are all but allied to Japan today, its incompetence during World War II is very worrying.
Japan shows no remorse for its conduct during World War II.
Elton John is known for once demanding a hotel staff member "do something" about the windy weather outside his hotel room.
I instantly recalled that incident after reading The Canberra Times article about GIO Stadium ("Canberra stadium uncertainty sparks venom, but what does it mean for the plan?", May 13, page 63).
The first five paragraphs ranted about how cold the Canberra weather is in winter when watching games at the stadium.
It even predicted "Brumbies and Raiders fans will suffer through cold days and nights at Canberra Stadium when they play at home this weekend". That prediction did not come true. Both days were sunny with still conditions and temperatures in the late teens.
I am certain the over 17,000 Raiders fans on the Saturday and the over 8000 Brumbies fans on the Sunday were very happy to be sitting in a clean and well maintained stadium watching their teams.
I take issue with Dr Douglas MacKenzie in relation to the proposed design of a new Canberra Theatre (Letters, May 14). "Brutalism" is not a catch-all for modern architecture that is a bold statement of the new.
It is not an epithet to be flung at any design which fails to appeal to a genteel aesthetic. Dr MacKenzie instances the Sydney Opera House in a positive light. I remember well the controversy that Jorn Utzon's extraordinary vision sparked at the time; it is now universally acclaimed as an unrivalled architectural and artistic achievement.
Creating cultural environments is about context and sympathy with the needs of the community and their shared civic life. In that regard, I note the Opera House would look starkly out of place in the centre of Canberra.
Let us not be bound by the strait-jacket of the past. A wonderful creation may elevate our Civic space from the dull, the ordinary and the two-dimensional, should this bold plan take form.
All of the trees on the lake side of the Albert Hall have been cut down and shredded although only the dead and dying trees were supposed to be removed. Who authorised this disastrous action, or was it "accidental"?
The ACT government has proved to be a communist dictatorship, much like Russia. Like that country they appropriate whatever assets they like through nefarious, invented legislation and steamrolling actions.
The real take away, Rajend Naidu ("Bleak Future for Trump", Letters, May 11) is for Australian women. Don't bother with criminal prosecution, sue your attacker for damages in a civil suit.
Jock Zonfrillo once wrote (to my wife): "Give back more than you take". Despite me having no interest in Masterchef. I think it's not a bad credo. (So much better than my teenage credo: "Death before dishonour").
Re Dr Douglas Mackenzie ("Moss at a Loss", Letters, 4/5), could there be a "lichening" for an alternative?
The NDIS does not cover three out of four people with a disability. As a result, a significant disability cost is borne by many people with a disability. Why not grant a taxation deduction for costs associated with a disability for people not covered by the NDIS?
As we commemorate the 75th anniversary of the illegal occupation of Palestine we wonder how the Israelis would feel and react if the roles were reversed?
I know there is a chapel at Calvary because I've used it. I wonder what provision has been made for pastoral care should the takeover come to pass. Not much probably.
The Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet's Behavioural Economics Team found the opposite effect to research recently cited by Andrew Leigh. Their randomised controlled trial of blind recruitment across 15 APS agencies concluded "Overall, APS officers discriminated in favour of female and minority candidates".
The last remnant of footballers' club loyalty: Steve Menzies, in 2008, when Manly did not offer him a contract, chose to play in England. It was reported that "playing against the club he loves was not an option".
Before he makes a complete ass of himself with his opposition to nuclear power, Chris Bowen should talk to the Canadians. They are meeting similar demands as us with a strong nuclear program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.