The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Sweet Bones cafe at Scullin is turning one and you're invited to the party

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
May 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russell and Emily Brindley. Picture by James Croucher
Russell and Emily Brindley. Picture by James Croucher

Sweet Bones in Scullin quickly became one of the area's favourite spots when it opened in May 2022 and now it's celebrating its first birthday with a vegan feast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.