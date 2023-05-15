Sweet Bones in Scullin quickly became one of the area's favourite spots when it opened in May 2022 and now it's celebrating its first birthday with a vegan feast.
On May 19, owners Emily and Russell Brindley are serving up five courses to say thank you to the community and everyone is invited.
"We've had such a big year here in Scullin," says Emily, "and we'd just like to celebrate with everyone who's helped us get through the year."
She says the community really came together when three shops were robbed in January. Sweet Bones, along with La Casetta Pizzeria and Sue's Kitchen were hit in a crime spree that spread across three suburban centres.
"That was the lowlight of the year for sure but it proved that it is like one big family here."
The pair met in 2006 when Russell was in the United States on a BMX riding trip
"Let's just say this 'riding trip' turned into more of an eating trip," Emily says.
Now in their mid 30s, the couple share their love for food and their compassionate vegan lifestyle with not only their customers, but with their two sons, Beau and Banjo, family and friends.
Emily has been working on a few fancy focaccias for starters on the night, or there's a pao de queijo (a Brazilian-style cheesy bread).
Then there's a chickpea tofu, lightly battered in a salt and pepper crumb served with a spicy dipping sauce. Follow that with a hot and sour soup, an aromatic shiitake broth loaded with veges and bean thread noodles.
Kick on for a chicken fried seitan, with mushroom gravy, whole smashed baby potatoes with charred greens and roasted beetroot.
She's having some fun with dessert. Sweet Bones Scullin and the Braddon store are both known for their house-made tacos. For the birthday celebrations, there's a mini taco cheesecake, a spiced and breaded crispy tortilla with creamy cheesecake filling, topped with maple cashew kale chips and finished with a cherry mango pico de gallo.
The five-course feast is $150pp. BYO with coffee and soft drinks available for purchase. Bookings via the cafe on 0466 636 101.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
