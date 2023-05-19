Representations of the Yawkyawk ancestral mermaid are currently on display in the National Museum of Australia's exhibition Feared and Revered: Feminine Power through the Ages. This blockbuster exhibition features more than 160 objects from the British Museum's exceptional collection and celebrates the power and diversity of female spiritual beings in cultural traditions and beliefs from around the world. The exhibition is a tour around the world and through time, spanning six continents, and 5000 years, with objects dating from 2800 BCE right through to the present day.