Yawkyawks: the feared and revered water spirits

By Caroline Edwards
May 20 2023 - 5:30am
Yawkyawk (Ngalkunburriyaymi), by Dorothy Bunibuni, 2022. Picture by George Serras
She lives beneath the surface of the water with long hair that trails behind her like blooms of algae. She has the body of a young woman and the tail of a fish, with tiny, glistening scales running from torso to tail. Occasionally, she surfaces to sun herself on the sandy banks, or grows legs and walks through the bush at night, calling out loudly and eating yams and sugar-bag. From beneath the water, she sings to herself.

