She lives beneath the surface of the water with long hair that trails behind her like blooms of algae. She has the body of a young woman and the tail of a fish, with tiny, glistening scales running from torso to tail. Occasionally, she surfaces to sun herself on the sandy banks, or grows legs and walks through the bush at night, calling out loudly and eating yams and sugar-bag. From beneath the water, she sings to herself.
Often compared to a mermaid, a Yawkyawk is a female water spirit believed to inhabit the freshwater pools and streams of Central and Western Arnhem Land. In the Kunwinjku/Kunwok language of Central Arnhem land the word Yawkyawk means "young woman" and "young woman spirit being" and in Western Arnhem land, she is known as Ngalkunburriyaymi.
Representations of the Yawkyawk ancestral mermaid are currently on display in the National Museum of Australia's exhibition Feared and Revered: Feminine Power through the Ages. This blockbuster exhibition features more than 160 objects from the British Museum's exceptional collection and celebrates the power and diversity of female spiritual beings in cultural traditions and beliefs from around the world. The exhibition is a tour around the world and through time, spanning six continents, and 5000 years, with objects dating from 2800 BCE right through to the present day.
Among the priceless treasures from antiquity, including mysterious Cycladic figures from the Ancient Mediterranean, the blood-thirsty lion-headed goddess Sekhmet from Ancient Egypt, and the arresting Mesopotamian goddess Ishtar, the display of Yawkyawk ancestral beings have a unique power, they belong to the oldest continually practiced cultures on earth.
The Yawkyawk display features five woven pandanus sculptures and two hand-printed textiles from Maningrida Arts and Culture and Bbbarra Designs, and are a celebration of female ancestor spirits, made by living female artists. As part of their innovative artistic practice, women artists at Maningrida make contemporary artworks utilising ancient practices such as weaving and record ancestral designs through drawing and print-making.
The compelling woven sculpture (pictured), made by emerging artist Dorothy Bunibuni in 2022, is a fine example of Kuninjku weaving practice. Created entirely from materials harvested from the artist's country and surrounds, this sculpture is the result of months of work. Kuninjku women work under the steamy tropical sun, using a long hooked stick to reach the spiky Pandanus leaves from the canopy above. Using their bare hands and expert touch, the pandanus is shredded and left to dry. The artists use their extensive plant knowledge to create natural dyes using ochres, roots, leaves, wood ash and charcoal, achieving a dazzling array of colours.
Representation of the Yawkyawk in woven sculptural form is a practice dating to the early 2000s when leading female artists at Maningrida began experimenting with figurative sculpture. The Yawkyawk spiritual being was previously recorded in ochre on cave walls and in bark paintings by senior male artists such as Peter Marralwanga and Mick Kubarkku in the 1970s-1990s. These contemporary Yawkyawk sculptures represent both an exciting innovation as well as a continual evolution of women's weaving techniques, all using the bounty of the earth and the inheritance of cultural knowledge.
Yawkyawks are endowed with spiritual powers and the ability to shapeshift. They are strongly associated with the Rainbow Serpent and can bring inclement weather to those who displease them. They are both feared and revered, one should approach their sites with caution. Like the goddesses, spiritual beings and figures from mythology encountered throughout the exhibition, the Yawkyawk embodies a complex duality and a profound power and influence.
Yawkyawk sites are associated with fertility and swimming in a Yawkyawk site may lead to pregnancy for women who enter the water. Swimming in a waterhole inhabited by a powerful Yawkyawk can be associated with the conception of twins or even triplets. Yawkyawks also have babies of their own kind, if you look closely, you can see a baby Yawkyawk depicted in this sculpture.
