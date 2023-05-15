The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Zoë Wundenberg | Food security needs to a bigger priority

Zoë Wundenberg
By Zoë Wundenberg
May 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I'd imagine that before the supermarket shelves were ransacked during COVID lockdowns, most of us (or at least those in towns and cities) didn't really think about food security as being "a thing."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoë Wundenberg

Zoë Wundenberg

Columnist

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.