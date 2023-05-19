After fulfilling her parents' wishes and completing a diploma in art education in postwar London, she drifted back into the world of fashion that was her preference, becoming an apprentice to a milliner. But the traditional route was not for her. She had absolutely no interest in dressing the hourglass figure celebrated at the time, or the sedate elegance of the couturier look. Her fashions offered the wearer the opportunity to be noticed, feel relaxed, and perhaps sexy - and be free to run for that bus! Who wanted to look like a duchess, anyway? The Quant mantra to free oneself and be oneself is a given now, but not back in the 1950s-70s.