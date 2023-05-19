Quant. M, 82 minutes. Four stars.
Quant was a remarkable influencer of mid-20th-century fashion, so it is intriguing to learn that she was diffident. The daughter of schoolteachers, this country girl from Wales grew up a tomboy roaming wild with her younger brother for "summers on end". Despite the dire conditions, life in wartime Britain could be a bit of a lark, if you were young enough.
After fulfilling her parents' wishes and completing a diploma in art education in postwar London, she drifted back into the world of fashion that was her preference, becoming an apprentice to a milliner. But the traditional route was not for her. She had absolutely no interest in dressing the hourglass figure celebrated at the time, or the sedate elegance of the couturier look. Her fashions offered the wearer the opportunity to be noticed, feel relaxed, and perhaps sexy - and be free to run for that bus! Who wanted to look like a duchess, anyway? The Quant mantra to free oneself and be oneself is a given now, but not back in the 1950s-70s.
It is surprising to hear that her first shop opened in 1955. The dynamic fashion store Bazaar, a business on King's Road, was a phenomenon, prompting her to open a second store on Brompton Road two years later. The shots of young working women walking down the high street in her simple, short tunic dresses decorated in bright colours and geometric designs say it all. The contrast between this relaxed breezy look and the besuited, bowler-hatted business gentlemen at the time is rather droll. It would be years before The Beatles shook the social foundations and there were plenty of influencers to come, but, as is pointed out here, fashion and social change go hand-in-hand.
It was also a surprise that Quant was not a sole operator. Her dynamic business partners, in particular her husband Alexander Plunket-Greene, were critical to her success. Plunket-Green was a natural impresario who had great impact on her creative confidence. Their friend, former lawyer and photographer Archie McNair, also brought his skills to the Quant brand.
Did she invent the mini-skirt? Or was it Courreges in Paris? It seems hard to be certain, though what is clear is that she popularised it in a big way, taking hemlines even higher. And along came the patterned, colourful tights to go with them, and the hotpants. Of course, fashions like these need the right kind of makeup, so Quant developed her own line, and sold it in her "paintbox".
The fashion models like Kate Moss, the rock stars like Dave Davies of the Kinks and the fashion designers like Vivienne Westwood and Zandra Rhodes who are interviewed here are united in their superlatives about the influence of Quant, who died at 93 last month. Westwood left us recently too. Quant's business partner and husband Plunket-Greene died 30 years ago.
The video excerpts of interviews with her in intrusive close-up reveal a woman who was surprisingly shy, but at the same time capable of standing up to tough questions, and moreover forthright. This advocate for more freedom for women also supported birth control, in the days when the contraceptive pill was new and controversial. Though she says she was too busy to find time for women's lib, surely no one would quite believe her.
