Ben Alexander still thinks about the 2013 rugby season.
The Brumbies, sitting on top of the table with one game to play, travelled to Perth looking to wrap up the minor premiership.
The trip did not go to plan. The Force jumped out to a 21-3 lead and held on to upset the Brumbies 21-15.
Suddenly, ACT slipped from first to third and the path to the final became significantly tougher.
The Brumbies had to upset the Bulls in Pretoria just to make the grand final, where they ultimately ran out of steam and fell to the Chiefs 27-22 in Hamilton.
Alexander can pinpoint exactly where the team's campaign was derailed, the loss to the Force.
"The [current] side can go one better as long as they learn the key lesson from the mistake we made in 2013," Alexander said.
"We lost to the Force in the last round, which meant we finished third instead of second and had a torrid travel schedule.
"Even though we were winning the grand final with 10 minutes to go, fatigue caught up with us. If this group stays focused during the regular season and finish top two, they'll have a favourable draw and they can go all the way and win it."
It may have been 10 years ago, but the Brumbies legend hopes history does not repeat itself this year.
Like in 2013, the current side is sitting pretty near the top of the ladder as they prepare to travel to Perth.
ACT coach Stephen Larkham finds himself in the middle of a tricky situation, attempting to navigate Rugby Australia rest requirements, a number of banged up bodies and the pursuit of the minor premiership.
The Brumbies play the Chiefs in Canberra next Saturday night in a match that could determine who finishes on top of the ladder.
But first, they must defeat the Force and it's likely a number of players will not jump on the plane to Perth.
Nic White is out with a sternum injury, but Larkham has to make a decision on a handful of others. Nick Frost, Len Ikitau and Rob Valetini are among a group that could remain at home.
The coach has already faced this conundrum once, seven stars sitting out the 35-17 loss to the Crusaders in Christchurch.
The Crusaders are one of three teams nipping at the Brumbies heels on the ladder and poised to pounce should they falter in the run to the finals.
The Brumbies currently sit five points behind the Chiefs on the ladder and Alexander said they must remain inside the top two to have the best chance of claiming the Super Rugby title.
"There's a huge game against the Chiefs next week but we just have to win them all. You've got to finish in the top two to be a big chance. You might even get a home grand final if the Chiefs get knocked off.
"We're still a chance to finish first but if we finished second and the Chiefs get knocked off, we could be hosting a grand final, so we've got to get top two."
