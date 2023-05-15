A man threatened to kill an ex-bikie boss, calling him a "f---ing dog" and saying he would rip out the former gangster's heart, during a heated phone call.
Fawaz Helou faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
The 46-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence. Three other related charges were withdrawn.
The threats were made to former Canberra Rebels president Ali Bilal, who was also previously the outlaw motorcycle gang's national sergeant-at-arms.
Bilal is said to have "stepped away" from the Rebels after being arrested in December 2021.
Police documents tendered to the court on Monday state officers intercepted phone calls between Helou and Bilal, who was the Canberra Rebels president at the time.
At 3.47pm on April 27, 2021, Helou called Bilal referencing a bike.
Helou said to Bilal: "You're a f---ing dog c---."
"I am gonna knock you, I am gonna shoot you today c---," he continued.
During the call Bilal repeatedly asked Helou to "calm down", calling the man "fuzz" and "fuzzy".
"I am going to rip your heart out tonight," Helou said. "I am going to jail for you c---.
"I am going to put it on the news."
The police documents state Bilal had asked: "What did I do?"
"Let me understand what I did," Bilal said. "I'm gonna blast you, you dog," Helou responded.
"Bring all the Rebels with ya, I am going to f---ing show you dog."
In court, Helou's lawyer urged Magistrate Robert Cook to consider a non-conviction order for the offender, who had been his client for more than 20 years.
"[Helou] is someone who has potentially rebuilt his life," the lawyer said.
The lawyer told the court the offences were "an aberration" and occurred because a "friend was openly lying" to Helou.
"He's done all the right things as far as rebuilding himself," the lawyer said.
Mr Cook convicted Helou and fined him $1000.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
