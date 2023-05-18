1 Grand Kyiv Ballet of Ukraine: The ballet company is bringing two stories to the stage. In Act One, Forest Song tells a tale of love and of the fearless and brave Mavka, who longs for peace in her world, just as Ukraine longs for peace today. Act Two is Don Quixote, the Spanish ballet based on Miguel de Cervantes' novel that tells the story of a courageous but troubled man's quest for love. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre from May 21 to 23, 2023, various times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
2 World Bee Day: On Saturday, May 20 from 11am to 3pm, the Embassy of Belgium is throwing open its gates to celebrate bees with .beFAIR. You will be able to visit the embassy bees in their homes on a guided tour, talk to Maya the Bee, dance like a bee to Maya's new song, make a bee hotel to take home, or a seed bomb to make your garden more appealing to bees. There will be Belgian honey beer, a raffle, and more. You'll be helping the Ukrainian Beekeepers Association with their rehabilitation project Help on Bee Wings. It's at 19 Arkana Street, Yarralumla. See: worldbeeday.org.au/listing/befair-2/.
3 The Trials: Canberra Youth Theatre presents the Australian premiere of Dawn King's play set in a near future where the climate emergency is escalating, with stifling heat and unbreathable air. Those responsible are going to be held to account for the damage done. The defendants? Adults. The jurors? Teenagers. The young people weigh up the fate of the defendants, each of whom attempts to defend their carbon footprint and its devastating consequences. It is on at the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, from May 19 to 21 and 24 to 28 at various times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
4 The Mousetrap: Agatha Christie's whodunit - which has been running in its original production in the West End since 1952 - has been produced in Australia for a 70th-anniversary tour. At a newly established English guesthouse, the owners are trying to cope with a blizzard and with the arrivals, needs and demands of an assortment of guests. They discover a murder has been committed and whoever is responsible seems to be among them. But who could it be? The Canberra Theatre, various dates and times until May 21, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
5 QL2 Dance - Communicate: This triple bill deals with communication in its many and imperfect forms.The language of dance is a language that is felt in the body and soul a lot more than it is understood with the head. A place where emotions and connections are communicated differently, raw and unspoken. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, May 19 and 20, various times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
