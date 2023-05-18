4 The Mousetrap: Agatha Christie's whodunit - which has been running in its original production in the West End since 1952 - has been produced in Australia for a 70th-anniversary tour. At a newly established English guesthouse, the owners are trying to cope with a blizzard and with the arrivals, needs and demands of an assortment of guests. They discover a murder has been committed and whoever is responsible seems to be among them. But who could it be? The Canberra Theatre, various dates and times until May 21, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.