Weekender May 19 to 21, 2023: Grand Kyiev Ballet of Ukraine is on

May 18 2023 - 11:30am
QL2 Dance presents Communicate. Picture supplied
1 Grand Kyiv Ballet of Ukraine: The ballet company is bringing two stories to the stage. In Act One, Forest Song tells a tale of love and of the fearless and brave Mavka, who longs for peace in her world, just as Ukraine longs for peace today. Act Two is Don Quixote, the Spanish ballet based on Miguel de Cervantes' novel that tells the story of a courageous but troubled man's quest for love. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre from May 21 to 23, 2023, various times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

