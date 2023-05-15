Manuka Oval international fixtures a sign of Cricket ACT's rising status

It was only 10 years ago the lights were finally turned on at Manuka Oval.
Since then, two Test matches and numerous one-day and Twenty20 games have been played at the venue, along with a host of Big Bash matches and the annual Prime Minister's XI clash.
The pitch is considered among the best in the country and players rave about the ground whenever they have the opportunity to play in Canberra.
International cricket will return to Manuka Oval next summer and while the ACT has missed out on a Test, the ground will still host two women's Twenty20 and a men's One-Day International.
The growth in participation in the ACT is among the fastest in the country and Cricket ACT chief executive Olivia Thornton said it can be directly linked to the rise of international cricket at Manuka Oval.
"We've got a fair bit of momentum at the moment," Thornton said.
"If you look at our growth last year, we've had another 20 per cent growth in the number of participants playing our game. There is a direct correlation to bringing international content to Canberra and our community getting here to watch it and then inspiring them to continue to play or play for the first time.
"We've got some serious momentum. It's not just us, there is a strong relationship with the ACT government, with our local community and with our broader community."
MORE SPORT:
The rise of Cricket ACT will continue next summer when the ACT Comets return to the National Second XI competition as a standalone team.
The move is the next step in the path towards an ACT team in the Sheffield Shield.
"It certainly bodes well," she said.
"Particularly for some of the things we're trying to achieve as a sport in the new few years around activating an elite men's program. These things don't happen in isolation, they need to be integrated and bringing international content to Manuka is part of that."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.