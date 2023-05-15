Defence Housing Australia is negotiating with a new builder to complete its townhouse project in Molonglo Valley following the collapse of PBS Building earlier this year.
Defence Housing entered a contract in 2021 with Canberra-based construction company PBS Building (ACT) Pty Ltd to build 83 townhouses in Coombs.
The contract's amount for consideration was about $33.4 million, Defence Housing's latest list of contracts revealed.
The project, known as The Crossing, stalled in March when five PBS companies entered voluntary administration.
Defence Housing plans to retain a portion of the townhouses for defence families, while about 60 homes were sold on the open market.
According to The Crossing's website, all townhouses are sold out.
A Defence Housing spokesperson confirmed PBS Building was the contracted builder for the townhouse development.
"DHA is aware that the builder, PBS Building (ACT) Pty Ltd, for The Crossing development at Coombs, ACT has entered voluntary administration," they said.
"DHA is in negotiations with an alternative prospective builder."
The Defence Housing spokesperson confirmed there would be a delay in the completion of the townhouses but said they were not in a position to comment further.
PBS Building began construction at the Coombs site in early 2022 with an anticipated completion date in early 2023.
The Crossing will feature two- and three-bedroom townhouses plus communal spaces for residents including barbecue facilities and a children's playground, the website states.
It is one of 82 residential and commercial projects across the ACT, NSW and Queensland impacted by the collapse of five PBS companies in March.
In Canberra, this included the Belconnen Markets redevelopment and residential projects the Parks in Red Hill and the Melrose in Woden.
PBS Building were also contracted to build 45 affordable townhouses in Ginninderry, a joint venture between the ACT government and Riverview Group.
In April, administrators RSM Australia confirmed 451 claims had been lodged by creditors across the three states.
The total amount of these debts was more than $63.6 million, court documents showed.
Administrators have until June 30 to lodge the final creditors' report and until July 7 to hold the second creditors' meeting, when the future of the PBS companies will be determined.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
