The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Roy Grounds-designed home at 4 Cobby Street, Campbell sells for $2.6 million

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
May 17 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
4 Cobby Street, Campbell, designed by Roy Grounds, has changed hands for the third time in more than 50 years. Picture supplied
4 Cobby Street, Campbell, designed by Roy Grounds, has changed hands for the third time in more than 50 years. Picture supplied

A 1970s home in Campbell, designed by architect Roy Grounds of the Shine Dome fame, has sold for $2.6 million at auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.