A person has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Watson on Monday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Antill Street and Madigan Street in Watson at at approximately 2.45pm.
One person was transported to hospital and is being treated for injuries, emergency services said.
Antill Street is now reopen to traffic.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
