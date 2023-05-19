And so the fantasy begins. In point of fact, Wonder is neither mercurial nor solitary. She lives in a duplex in a transitional neighbourhood with her snotty sister, the sister's kid and Wonder's ailing Vietnam-vet father, for whom she's chief caretaker. She manages a Dunkin' and takes the T to Harvard. But Joe never lets the facts get in the way. He's soon obsessing over Wonder, speaking to her as the "you" that marks this series, a second-person address to a beloved that seems intimate, but also lets the reader measure how much Joe is making up a story for Joe. He's a profoundly unreliable narrator, especially to himself.