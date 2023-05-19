The Canberra Times
Review

Joe Goldberg goes to Harvard in 'For You and Only You'

By Colette Bancroft
May 20 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Kepnes at Netflix's 'You' in New York. Picture Getty Images
Caroline Kepnes at Netflix's 'You' in New York. Picture Getty Images
  • For You And Only You, by Caroline Kepnes. Simon & Schuster, $32.99.

If Joe Goldberg, the wildly narcissistic, hilarious, hopelessly romantic serial killer at the centre of three bestselling novels and the hit Netflix series "You," were to write a novel, what would he call it?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.