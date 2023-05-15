The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Budget investment in the Australian Public Service is welcome

By The Canberra Times
May 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for the Australian Public Service Katy Gallagher. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Minister for the Australian Public Service Katy Gallagher. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Albanese government's decision not use soaring national debt levels as an excuse to welsh on its election pledge to invest in the Australian Public Service comes as a welcome relief.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.