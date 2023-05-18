Grainger Gallery has two new shows that are on until June 4. Whet your winter appetite at Devour, a group show of 10 contemporary Australian artists celebrating food in still life. These contemporary perspectives on the Dutch "ontbijtjes" or breakfast paintings, and the Spanish "bodegons", paintings depicting victuals and drink, are a visual feast. Riley Beaumont says his abstract works in Bone For Tuna are a process of "constant experimentation and improvisation to find a resolve". For more information, visit the website: graingergallery.com.au.
Subtitled Looking in, Looking out, this show by Canberra photographer Susan Henderson exhibits a selection of her work over the last two decades. It follows her interest in light and the camera's capacity to capture a composition moment in time where light reflected or refracted, or a subject through a window creates a mood or memory. The selection of work comes from a wide geography, from Canberra to New York, Melbourne to Paris and Madrid. It's on at Manning Clark House until June 8. See: manningclark.org.au.
Venture into a universe of dark matter, mysterious lights, and infinite possibilities through a new exhibition from Queensland-based artist Sam Suttie of 17 new oil paintings that capture the beauty of the natural world through relaxed realism that leans towards the surreal. It's on from May 26 to June 18 at Tyger Gallery in Yass. See: tygergallery.com.au.
The ballet company is bringing two stories to the stage. Forest Song tells a tale of love and of the fearless and brave Mavka, who longs for peace in her world, just as Ukraine longs for peace today. Don Quixote is based on the story of a courageous but troubled man's quest for love. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, from May 21 to 23, various times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
This exhibition will feature a selection of 100 portraits curated from the 465 artworks developed through the Centenarian Portrait Project. This touring exhibition concludes with the showing in Canberra, which opens on Saturday, May 20 at 2pm at the Belconnen Arts Centre and runs until July 2. See: belcoarts.com.au.
The Alphabet of Awesome Science is an immersive hour of carefully crafted alphabetical, scientifical, (award-winning!) chaos - where great big chewy sesquipedalian words inspire mind-blowing scientific surprises. Join Professors Lexi Con and Noel Edge as they strut their stuff in a performance that's equal parts explosive, messy, spectacular, hilarious, fascinating and gross. It's on at the Q on May 26 and 27 at various times. See: theq.net.au.
Subtitled An Evening of Other! this 18+ event at the National Portrait Gallery on Friday, May 26 at 6.30pm has been organised to coincide with the exhibition Portrait 23 - Identity, It explores and celebrates identity with a free exhibition viewing and performances from drag queen Radha, Sydney-based Grumble Boogie instructor Betty Grumble and YOKELUST, music, and more. For more information, see: portrait.gov.au.
Canberra Museum and Gallery's new permanent exhibition, Canberra/Kamberri, Place & People, has won the 2023 Museum and Galleries National Award in the Permanent Exhibition or Gallery Fit-Out category. For more information, visit the website: cmag.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
