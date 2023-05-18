Subtitled Looking in, Looking out, this show by Canberra photographer Susan Henderson exhibits a selection of her work over the last two decades. It follows her interest in light and the camera's capacity to capture a composition moment in time where light reflected or refracted, or a subject through a window creates a mood or memory. The selection of work comes from a wide geography, from Canberra to New York, Melbourne to Paris and Madrid. It's on at Manning Clark House until June 8. See: manningclark.org.au.

