Capital Life from May 20, 2023: Grainger Gallery hosts a visual feast to sink your teeth into

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
May 18 2023 - 12:00pm
Fiona Cotton's Bread and Honey forms part of Grainger Gallery's new exhibition that celebrates food in still life. Picture supplied
New at Grainger Gallery

Grainger Gallery has two new shows that are on until June 4. Whet your winter appetite at Devour, a group show of 10 contemporary Australian artists celebrating food in still life. These contemporary perspectives on the Dutch "ontbijtjes" or breakfast paintings, and the Spanish "bodegons", paintings depicting victuals and drink, are a visual feast. Riley Beaumont says his abstract works in Bone For Tuna are a process of "constant experimentation and improvisation to find a resolve". For more information, visit the website: graingergallery.com.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

