Venues ACT executive branch manager Matthew Elkins has declared the buzzing atmosphere at Manuka Oval can be replicated with a redeveloped Bruce stadium, despite objections from sporting organisations.
The region's primary cricket and AFL ground is regularly praised for its location and proximity to the shops, restaurants and bars at Manuka.
It's an experience sport and business leaders hope to replicate with a new Civic stadium, however, Chief Minister Andrew Barr has declared that vision is dead.
Instead he will push on with plans to redevelop or rebuild Canberra Stadium in Bruce, despite objections from a host of parties due to the location and lack of infrastructure in the area.
Barr hopes to redevelop the AIS site to create a thriving hub of apartments, restaurants and bars, however, it's currently described by many as soulless.
Elkins on Monday referred to Manuka Oval's location as one of its primary assets and backed the Chief Minister's vision to replicate that success in Bruce.
"I don't think it's something that can only happen with a city stadium," Elkins said.
"The thing about creating an environment is it's about precinct planning and that opportunity exists at Bruce. The opportunity exists out at EPIC.
"It's about getting the precinct design right and having the ability to create sympathetic businesses and opportunities around that. I don't think the city is the only bastion of vibrancy and I think the opportunity around the Bruce campus is creating an environment that supports both the stadium but also things that happen 365 days a year."
MORE SPORT:
The debate over a new rectangular stadium comes as the AFL and Cricket ACT launch a push for upgrades at Manuka Oval.
The venue is considered one of the premier boutique grounds in the country but fans have long complained of the lack of undercover seating, food venues and toilets.
Cricket ACT expressed a desire for upgrades in a recent submission to a federal government inquiry.
"We know we have one of the best playing surfaces for cricket in Australia, we want to ensure the spectator comforts off the field is at a level it needs to be," Cricket ACT chief executive Olivia Thornton said.
"We're really proud of Manuka Oval, it's held in such high regard. In terms of investment, we're thinking of the big picture and bringing more content to town, then we will have to look at that at some stage."
The desire for improved facilities at both Canberra Stadium and Manuka Oval has left many fearing one could proceed at the expense at the other.
Already, Barr has said a new stadium is not an immediate priority and the saga has dragged on for 14 years.
Elkins said the work on the two venues is not mutually exclusive and pointed to his organisation's record of carrying out upgrades concurrently.
"We're able to work across the whole portfolio and we've seen some really good outcomes across all venues," Elkins said.
"There's lots of things that happen across both venues. In the broader sense, the considerations of what next at each venue do run in parallel and they do run across government as well."
Elkins' comments came in the wake of a bumper weekend of football in the capital. Big crowds turned out to witness the Raiders and Brumbies secure victories on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
The official pointed to the two crowd figures as a sign of support for the current stadium in Bruce in the face of vocal debate over the location of a new stadium.
"As the weekend showed, people still enjoy coming out to watch football at Canberra Stadium," he said. "If you look at comparable numbers that are happening in stadiums around Australia, the numbers still stack up, people are still attending matches.
"Would people like a new stadium? Absolutely. Would we? In the future there will be great benefits but the people of Canberra are still coming to watch two great teams play.
"It is sometimes lost in the noise that Canberra's teams do exceedingly well and Canberra people come out and support them. That needs to be celebrated and the numbers don't lie, people are still attending matches at the stadium."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.