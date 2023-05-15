The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Women's State of Origin: NSW, Queensland in dark over series tie breaker

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 15 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW won the 2022 Origin series in Canberra. Picture by Keegan Carroll
NSW won the 2022 Origin series in Canberra. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Women's State of Origin is moving to a two-game series for the first time this year, but there's still no clarity on what happens if NSW and Queensland tie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.