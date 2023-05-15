Backyard renovation: Understanding the do's and don'ts

Learn all the do's and don'ts for a backyard renovation. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Having a lovely home is one of most folks' goals in life.



It is common to spend a fair bit of time, money and other resources making your home comfortable, cosy and appealing.



After all, you spend so much time at home that making it a place that truly feels like yours makes sense.



Where else do you come to at the end of each day to put your feet up, relax and recharge your battery for the next coming day?



Home should be somewhere you love to be and spend time in.

And the same applies to your backyard.



It should be a lush, gorgeous space where you can enjoy spending time, whether gardening by yourself or having a barbecue cookout with your nearest and dearest.



Yet what if your backyard is in dire need of a makeover?



Lucky for you, this helpful article will share all the do's and don'ts for a backyard renovation.



Read on to discover more.

Do: Set goals and priorities - and a budget

The first thing to do is write down the goals and priorities for your backyard renovation.



Perhaps you need some fencing replaced, which a company like Outback Fencing or similar can easily do for you.

Have a clear idea of what you want to achieve with your backyard renovation, and then build your plan.



Ask yourself questions like how you will use the space, what furniture you want, where it should go, if you want garden beds or a feature wall and other questions.

Furthermore, consider your budget for the renovation.



The last thing you want is to set unrealistic goals you can't afford to carry out.



You should know how much surplus cash you have in your savings account or how much you can afford to borrow if you're undertaking a significant renovation that requires finance.

Don't: Skip the planning or approval process

If you're planning to build structures such as sheds over a specific size, a pergola, a rotunda, or a pool, you may need to apply for a planning permit from your local government authority.



Depending on your state or local government bylaws and restrictions, this will vary, so it's worth researching.



You don't want to budget for a major item, such as a pool, only to hit a snag in the path during the planning or permit stage.



It's better to be prepared for this, so once you get to the installation stage, everything is ready to go, and you have approval.

Do: Create different areas

If you've got a bit of space in your backyard, it's worth thinking about creating some different areas to utilise in your backyard.



For instance, you might have your outdoor cooking and dining area, where a barbecue, table, chairs and even a benchtop might go.



Then, you may have your vegetable and herb garden in another section, where you can plant edibles for future harvest.



Finally, you might have the kid's area, which hosts a cubby house, treehouse or some outdoor toys and games for your children to enjoy.

Don't: Plant invasive plants or plants that won't grow

This tip is about populating your backyard with plants, which would be one of the final steps of your backyard makeover.



The last thing you want is to plant some species that will take over your garden and choke the life out of other plants.



For example, blackberries, while delicious, grow like a weed and will take over your garden.

Further to this, you don't want to plant the wrong type of plants for your climate and region.



Some plants won't grow well in colder climates, such as ferns or tree ferns.



And some species that do well in the cold won't cope in the tropical north.

Do: Make it pretty

The whole point of a backyard renovation is to make your outdoor space appealing and pleasant.



You want to design your garden to be as appealing as possible so that you can enjoy it but also to impress your guests.



You can make some superficial finishing touches that will make your yard pop, such as a mosaic feature or a string of fairy or festoon lights that will glow brightly at night and provide a whimsical, soft lighting touch.

Don't: Skimp on trades

If you're engaging tradespeople to assist with your renovation, such as fencing contractors or a landscape gardener, don't always go with the cheapest quote.



You might save some money, but a shoddy job will require expensive rectification, or you'll be left with a subpar garden fence or feature.



Try to go with the middle ground when approving quotes, and research the company too - read reviews and testimonials so you can rest assured they're a quality outfit.

A backyard renovation summary

This helpful article has shared all the do's and don'ts when renovating a backyard.

