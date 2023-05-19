I was sitting in a hotel bar the other night waiting for a friend to arrive so I could do a restaurant review. It's one of my favourite hotel bars in town. Not that I spend a lot of time hanging around hotel bars. But this one is dimly lit with lots of interesting textures, glass, tiles and metal, with plush chairs and high tables and little private spaces.
It was pretty busy for a weeknight, but I suppose that's when a lot of hotels are at their busiest, with business travellers and the like.
That's what this crowd looked like, plenty of suits, some serious conversations, others obviously relieved the day's work was over and they could lighten up a bit.
I was sitting there enjoying a pre-dinner rosé and I wondered if hanging out in hotel bars would be a fun way to meet people (men). Not like those two young Italian girls in the second season of White Lotus, nothing like that at all.
But there were plenty of people drinking and dining on their own and I wondered if these people were also a bit sick of drinking and dining alone and if they'd enjoy some company.
Rest assured, dear reader, that I didn't front up to someone's table and ask if I could join them, I just pondered what might happen.
Mind you, in my limited experience with business travel, sometimes the last thing you feel like is company, even that of your colleagues you're travelling with, and a quiet meal on your own is just the thing to help you relax after a long day wheeling and dealing.
The one thing that struck me was how fancy the women in the room looked.
There was one woman rocking a bright red shirt and the best colour lipstick. (One thing I am determined to do before I die is learn how to wear lipstick.)
Another woman had an air of confidence about her, dressed in the full power suit. Another was commanding a whole group of people with a serious conversation about something.
I wondered what it would be like to be that kind of woman. Someone who looks, at least, like she's got everything under control. Like someone who might be able to run a meeting, or indeed a whole company. And then head home and make a gourmet meal for her three children and get them off to bed, settling in with her handsome husband with a glass of wine while they watched an SBS documentary on some important world issue.
Someone not like me.
Later that week I was writing a list of things I need to do to get my life in order. Nothing like a good list to get things back on track.
It's one thing that always centres me and has done for many years. Usually it works. Usually I actually do things on the list. But even just the act of writing the list works just as well.
One thing I wrote on the list was "Stop dressing like Laura Ingalls". Nothing against my favourite little girl on the prairie, I loved her, and much of my nature was probably shaped by the feisty girl from Kansas.
But it hit me that recently, at 56, I've started dressing like I'm about to help Pa hitch the wagon or something.
I've never really had much style. At the moment my wardrobe is full of billowing skirts that reach my ankles, lots of linen, I can't remember the last time I wore heels. I'm like a Volvo of fashion, it's all about comfort.
I don't believe for one minute that what I wear, or how I look, defines who I am. I'm old enough and smart enough to know better than that.
But we do judge people on our first impressions.
Maybe those smart-looking women in the bar were nervous wrecks, full of anxiety and worried about what people from work really thought of them.
Maybe that day's business deals had failed, or they'd not done enough to win the contract or the tender.
But just the simple act of wearing a bright red lipstick made that woman look like someone I wanted to be.
So this week I'm going to dig deep into the wardrobe and put together a few outfits that might make me feel that way and see how I go.
I might even head to a hotel bar and see what happens.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
