Traffic caused by a three-car crash at the intersection of Palmer Street and Hindmarsh Drive near the Canberra Hospital on Tuesday has been cleared.
Emergency services received calls about the crash just after 8am, and it is understood the cars were off the road at 8.25am. ACT police and fire and rescue were only just arriving at the time.
Traffic is extending along Yamba Drive, which was moving slowly at 9am.
It is understood that there were no injuries as a result of the crash, and emergency services have left the scene.
More to come.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
