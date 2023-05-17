This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Two-hour flights between Sydney and London boggle the mind (as well as, no doubt, the internal organs).
But they could happen, according to the Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance journal.
"Commercial suborbital space flights are now available for tourism and scientific research, and are ultimately anticipated to mature into extremely fast point-to-point travel, e.g. London to Sydney in less than two hours," the journal is quoted saying.
So breakfast in London and lunch in Sydney.
The British Civil Aviation Authority is paying for research into the effects of "suborbital space flights" where passengers are blasted into space to descend (gently one assumes) to a different point on the other side of the planet.
Amazing! Truly amazing - particularly when the trains between Australian cities chunter along at steam-age speeds.
The 844 kilometres between Sydney and Melbourne takes, at best, 10 hours and 48 minutes. Canberra to Sydney takes around four hours. Brisbane to Melbourne takes 36 hours and 35 minutes, though you can get it down to 28 hours if you take a bus for some of the trek.
Of course a two-hour trip from Sydney to London (with a return definitely booked) would be terrific, at least if prices came down (as no doubt they would - remember that flying was once the preserve of the hyper-rich).
The first flight on a commercial airline is said to have taken place in St Petersburg in Florida in 1913. "Tony Jannus Will Make First Flight Thursday," the headline in the town's Daily Times said on December 30. Tickets cost $400, the equivalent of 12,000 US dollars today.
But even if this wondrous two-hour flight from Australia to Europe ever happens, I have a nagging doubt.
There is still something pleasant and human about less-rushed travel (by which I do not mean the 24 hours cooped up in a cramped cabin in a long metal tube which the current journey involves).
Though the current way of flying from Sydney to London does prompt a thought: at the moment, there's a break in the marathon flight from Australia to Europe. Passengers get out for a few hours in terminals in the Gulf states, Singapore or other hubs. But Qantas is promising (threatening?) a direct flight of about 20 hours.
You may wonder if this is attractive: is it best to zone-out for a less-long time or to get the break and stretch your legs two-thirds of the way through a longer journey? There is no correct answer.
Maybe the old way when the route was launched in 1947 offered too many breaks. It took 58 hours and seven stops.
Either way, the joy of travel comes from the discovery of the new. We get in planes and emerge from them in different cultures and climates. We explore with eyes wide open and jaws dropped. We smell the new smells and hear the different voices.
In the age of Zoom, the need for business travel ought to be diminished so travel's appeal remains the need to explore. If London is as familiar as home, where is the thrill?
That wonder of the new goes if the planet has shrunk to the distance of a two-hour journey.
There is something good about being compelled to take one's time - like on the slumbering rail journeys in Australia. We read books and we, well, slumber. We think.
Don't get me wrong: I will be on that two-hour flight if I can afford it. But I still like the pleasures of the slow train.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Can the world get too small? Would you take up the impending non-stop 20-hour flight from Sydney to London or would you rather break the trip up? What are the implications if London one day becomes a mere two hours away? Email your response to echidna@theechidna.com.au.
THEY SAID IT: "A good traveller has no fixed plans and is not intent on arriving." - Lao Tzu.
YOU SAID IT: My objection to the ABC's change from "Turkey" as the on-screen name of the country to "Turkiye" provoked stronger than usual reaction, both for and against.
"Come on, get a grip," Michael urges me (he's not the first to do so). "I generally enjoy your columns but today you have veered into a silly rant. First: do you insist on calling Iran Persia? Myanmar Burma? Zimbabwe Southern Rhodesia? Éire Ireland?"
(My answer: No. Yes. No. Yes).
Matt says: "Countries change their names. Like people. Why would you not want to respect the name people ask to be known by?"
On the other hand, Peter says: "Good on you, Steve. I remember hearing Turkiye a few months back on ABC and I thought 'WTF??' I guessed it was some kind of ritual political correctness, but did not understand the background. I assume Germany will now be Deutschland?"
On the other, other hand, Sandy says: "Sorry, Steve you got it wrong here. Mumbai, Beijing, Bengaluru, Kolkatta, etc. etc.".
Peter from Mount Isa says (delightfully to my mind): "The Vietnamese word for Australia is 'Uc' pronouced ook. I always use it when in Vietnam to the delight of the people when asked where I am from, but I doubt many people in Australia would relate to Uc."
By the way, the Turkish embassy in Canberra sometimes refers to the country as "Turkey"! Maybe the ambassador should ask the ABC's "internal language committee" for advice.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
