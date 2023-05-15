Police allegedly find illegal weapons after Evatt home searched

A number of prohibited weapons were allegedly found in the backpack of a man when his home was searched following calls about a disturbance, police said.
On Monday, ACT police arrested a 20-year-old Evatt man at his residence about 5.20pm after speaking to a personal alleging he had assaulted them.
A search of a backpack belonging to the man allegedly revealed a flick knife, knuckle-dusters, a conducted energy weapon and pepper spray. A short sword was also found in a neighbouring yard, police said.
All the allegedly discovered items are considered prohibited weapons in the ACT.
The man has been charged with four counts of possessing a prohibited weapon and two counts of aggravated property damage.
He has also been charged with single counts of possessing an offensive weapon with intent, common assault, attempted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, choking, suffocating or strangling another person and aggravated reckless threat to kill a person.
He will face the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
If you are, or someone you know is a victim of family violence, police urge you to contact them on 131 444, or 000 for emergencies. You can also attend any police station.
Information can also be found on the ACT Policing website.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
