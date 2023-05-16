The "extremely dangerous combination" of a loaded shotgun and methamphetamine in a man's loungeroom was readily accessible, a prosecutor has argued.
Taran Lee Cummins, 33, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
He previously pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered prohibited firearm, unauthorised possession or use of firearms, possessing ammunition and possessing a drug of dependence.
Police facts state officers searched a home in Ngunnawal in October 2021 and found a loaded sawn-off shotgun, dozens of shells, an imitation gel blaster pistol, meth, a bandolier and digital scales covered in cocaine, caffeine and meth residue.
In court, prosecutor Marcus Dyason said the items had been found in the loungeroom of the home, with the shotgun situated on a coffee table.
Mr Dyason told the court the gun was at "ready access to anyone [who] enters that premises".
"There was use of the firearm in the lead up to the day the search warrant was executed," Mr Dyason said.
He argued the combination of a loaded shotgun and meth "should give the court genuine concern".
"[It's] extremely dangerous combination to have those two types of behavior being engaged in."
Mr Dyason said Cummins had been in the Alexander Maconochie Centre for 13 months and had not shown "significant insight" into his crimes.
Defence lawyer Pierre Johannessen said Cummins had a strong support network, pointing to his mother, wife, friends and family present in the public gallery.
The lawyer claimed the gun was not found in a loungeroom, but a "side room".
Mr Johannessen told the court it was "very easy to focus solely on punishing the offender", when considering a sentence for crimes involving guns.
"I find a visceral reaction is common and understandable," Mr Johannessen said.
However, the lawyer argued Cummins "didn't have malicious intent".
Instead, Mr Johannessen argued Cummins started using illicit drugs at 14 and had "experienced everything at least once", which "put himself in a position where these types of circumstances were almost inevitable".
He said Cummins was not trying to "woo the court with certain statements" but was "throwing himself" at its mercy.
Mr Johannessen argued Cummins' difficulties "in engaging in the world around him" were "signs of somebody from a very specific socio-economic background".
"It would be foolish of me to suggest that any sort of rehabilitation path would be easy," Mr Johannessen said.
"[Recent events] give rise to my client having a revelation of sorts, not only in terms of his responsibility but what he has to do next."
Special magistrate Sean Richter is set to sentence Cummins on Thursday.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
