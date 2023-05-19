Initially Sen, who was also cinematographer, was shooting in colour on 35mm, but he wasn't happy with the results. "So I started experimenting with photos I had taken in pre-pre-production, a lot of those I shot on stills film. As I started converting that to black-and-white, it was obvious that Coober Pedy translated beautifully. Probably more so than anywhere else in Australia because you've got the great contrast of the white ground and you've got the dark shadows in the caverns underground as well.