The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Mark Tedeschi KC says police would've 'ignored' Bruce Lehrmann case if not for publicity, location

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 16 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barrister Mark Tedeschi KC, left, and his client, Shane Drumgold SC, right. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Gary Ramage
Barrister Mark Tedeschi KC, left, and his client, Shane Drumgold SC, right. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Gary Ramage

A barrister for the ACT's top prosecutor claims police would have "ignored" the Bruce Lehrmann case if not for the publicity surrounding it and the fact Parliament House was the location of the alleged rape.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.