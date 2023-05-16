The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Family of Nathan Booth calls for witnesses ahead of coronial inquest

TP
By Tim Piccione
May 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deanne and Richard Booth outside court on Tuesday, following a preliminary hearing for Nathan Booth's, inset, coronial inquest. Pictures Tim Piccione, supplied
Deanne and Richard Booth outside court on Tuesday, following a preliminary hearing for Nathan Booth's, inset, coronial inquest. Pictures Tim Piccione, supplied

The family of deceased Canberran Nathan Booth has called for community witnesses to come forward ahead of a coronial inquest into the man's mysterious death.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.