Canberra Raiders' halves are confident a dent to their spine won't impact their winning streak as hooker Danny Levi steps in for Zac Woolford this weekend.
The former New Zealand and Samoan international will return to the NRL for the first time since breaking his jaw minutes into Canberra's round three win over the Sharks.
But unlike how he started the season, Levi was named on the bench for Sunday's home clash against the Manly Sea Eagles, with fellow rake Tom Starling to start.
It's the only change to Ricky Stuart's 17-man squad, meaning co-captain Jarrod Croker will play his 298th game, edging ever-closer to the milestone 300th.
Xavier Savage was removed as 18th man, in favour of James Schiller, while bench utility Corey Harawira-Naera remains in NSW Cup for the third-straight week.
Woolford was forced to sit out Indigenous Round after a head knock against the Eels triggered the NRL's 11-day concussion stand-down policy.
The No.9 nicknamed 'Germ' is a big loss as a key piece in Canberra's spine.
Last season he made his impact felt in the team's incredible late run to the finals, and the 26-year-old has continued that momentum this season, particularly in the last five games.
The Raiders want to keep their undefeated streak going and are confident that Levi won't miss a beat, even if he hasn't had much full contact training.
"Danny is a class player. He was killing it when he was playing before and he'll pick up where he left off," five-eighth Jack Wighton said. "So we're really excited to have him back."
Halfback Jamal Fogarty revealed Levi has mostly returned to training in the pink no-contact bib as he finishes his rehab, but trusted he will be ready for Sunday.
"It's disappointing to lose Germ," Fogarty said.
"[Levi] looks a little bit under stress out there and fatigued with his running drills. But we've got full faith in Danny and he's been around rugby league a long time now."
Fogarty's partnership with Wighton has blossomed of late, which will also help ease Levi's transition back into the spine.
Wighton credited Fogarty's leadership for allowing him to get the most out of his game and gluing the spine together after a disrupted start with suspension and injuries.
"We're understanding what we're trying to do as a halves pairing, and we're finding a little bit of form there, we've just got to keep it rolling," Fogarty said.
Canberra's five-game winning streak has lifted them up the ladder to seventh spot, but a blockbuster match against the league-leaders and Wighton's future team awaits next week after Manly, meaning the Raiders can't take their foot off the gas.
Wighton said he's felt support from teammates since making the tough call to depart Canberra for South Sydney next season, and now the squad are united in their quest to win the premiership.
"Some things happen for reason. I think we've used it to a positive," Wighton said.
"The boys know how much they mean to me, the club knows how much they mean to me, and a decision was made. Everybody's gotten on with the job, and we've made a real pact to try and do something.
"It's not about me, it's about the club. We've got a rich history and every time we put that jersey on was representing the old boys and what this club's done before.
"There's a bigger picture than me, but I do feel the love from the lads and I'll give it straight back."
NRL ROUND 12
Canberra Raiders v Manly Sea Eagles at Canberra Stadium, Sunday 4pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (C), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (C), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Danny Levi, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. James Schiller, 19. Hohepa Puru, 20. Brad Schneider, 21. Corey Harawira-Naera, 22. Nick Cotric.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
