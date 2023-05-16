Discover the real buzz at Parliament House on World Bee Day tours

Celebrate World Bee Day on Saturday by taking a tour of the bee hives of Parliament House in Canberra.
On the Beehive Discovery tour, you'll learn about the importance of bees and the sustainability programs that keep the gardens surrounding Parliament House in tip-top condition.
The hour-long tours are led by Parliament House's head beekeeper, and a senior landscape gardener. Together, they'll reveal the secret lives of bees and the way a non-toxic pest management system is used in the Parliament gardens.
The tours start at 9am, 10.30am and 12 noon on Saturday.
The cost is $76 for adults or $57 for concession.
Tickets are available at www.aph.gov.au The link is here.
