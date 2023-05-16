The Canberra Times
What's on

Discover the real buzz at Parliament House on World Bee Day tours

Updated May 16 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 12:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Visit the Parliament House bee hives this Saturday, World Bee Day. Picture supplied
Visit the Parliament House bee hives this Saturday, World Bee Day. Picture supplied

Celebrate World Bee Day on Saturday by taking a tour of the bee hives of Parliament House in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.