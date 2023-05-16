The ACT government needs to develop a facilities plan

The lack of equity and balance in the professional sporting codes' push for a new stadium is concerning.
Many other sports have also been seeking assistance for years and their needs are no less deserving. Their collective needs for the next 20 years could be satisfied by the stadium cost.
What impact will the stadium cost have on the capacity to meet these needs over both immediate and longer terms? Are they likely to benefit from commensurate largesse?
The intention seems to be to offset the stadium cost by selling a significant part of the Australian Institute of Sport. This land was purposely set aside to support communal development and growth of a wide range of sports.
The problem is the ACT government doesn't have a strategic facilities plan. A plan is much needed and continually advocated by sports to no avail. A strategic facilities and resources plan should accommodate participants' needs for indoor, outdoor, playing and training venues, school facilities and so on. It would provide a sensible pathway for progressive infrastructure delivery to meet community needs.
As the national capital we should also plan to bid for the Commonwealth Games (32 sports). It would not happen for some years but the plan should identify the key locations of events and primary transport routes. Some sports could be accommodated at Bruce and this should not be defeated by the ill-considered disposal of land.
Noting that Canberra Hospital only provides abortions in "specific cases", that Canberra Hospital would be unlikely to provide euthanasia services and that Calvary Hospital is arguably the best hospital service in Canberra, I put the question to all those who wrote to applaud the ACT government's intended undemocratic takeover of Calvary hospital - are you prejudiced against the Catholic Church?
This action by the ACT government smacks of the prejudice which, from behind the scenes, made the Victorian police pursue the jailing of Cardinal George Pell for his unflinching criticism of modernism.
What do the increasing number of Australians who have "no religion" believe about life? Science offers no explanation for our existence. It has no ultimate test of truth and therefore no basis for moral decisions. It judges itself by the effectiveness of its imperfect laws and theories.
The beliefs of the Catholic Church are based on the words of Jesus Christ "I am the way, the truth and the life; no one comes to the father but by me."
The takeover of Calvary Hospital should not proceed because there is no rational justification and it denies the urgent and inescapable need for a collaborative interaction between science and theology.
There's a bit of a theme currently working across multiple layers of the ACT government and public service.
The lack of consultation and apparent secrecy in the compulsory acquisition of Calvary Hospital is but one example.
The appalling way residents of The Causeway have been treated is another. It's not hard to consult with stakeholders - unless you think that stakeholders just might not like your proposals. Secrecy does not equal transparency.
Fair dinkum what is going on in this town. First a tram without a (still) transparent business case, then limiting parking spaces in buildings by an assembly member who rides motorbikes and now a takeover of a private hospital, again without transparency or detailed business case.
What a shining example of open government. The Labor government has form when it comes to doing things that they perceive as politically advantageous for them.
In two previous elections when Labor thought they might be in electoral trouble they neutralised key opposition (Liberal) members by providing them with a financially generous sinecure.
Barr and co should stick to things they are good at such as rainbow roundabouts and green waste. The quote "it's time" seems very apt in respect of the next ACT election.
Jeremy Hanson ("ACT government Calvary hospital takeover creates precedent for further takeovers", canberratimes.com.au, May 16) thinks the ACT government is being dictatorial in its reclamation of public hospital services.
Mr Hansen fails to appreciate publicly funded services are there for the public, including those who seek services such as voluntary assisted dying and abortions.
What the Catholic Church and Calvary also fail to appreciate in mounting their opposition is that they prove exactly why Calvary needs to be relieved from providing public services: they are trying to keep the provision of public services in private hands, including the moral ties that those hands come with, along with a tax exemption status.
Publicly funded services need freedom from the vested interests of religion.
Some of the criticisms of the current ACT government include the failure to tackle homelessness and affordable housing, mismanagement of health services, lack of action on climate change, and increasing rates of crime in certain areas.
The government has faced criticism for not adequately addressing the issue of public transport and traffic congestion, as well as the perceived lack of consultation with the public on important issues, such as Calvary Hospital.
Those who believe that the current government should go argue that they have not delivered on their promises and have failed to address critical issues affecting the community.
There are also people who support the current government and believe that they have done a good job in certain areas.
The decision on whether the government should go is up to the people of the ACT who will have the opportunity to express their views at the next election.
My wife and I have visited Israel/Palestine several times, most recently in 2014. Judging from Shammar Abu Amleh's account ("Shared goal of liberated Palestine unites families half a world away", canberratimes.com.au, May 15) little has changed.
Most memorable were the main streets of Hebron, almost deserted with the doors of all the shops welded shut, with wire netting above to prevent injury from garbage and other debris thrown from the settler-occupied residences above.
The streets were continuously patrolled by Israeli soldiers in groups of four, with whom it was impossible to make eye contact.
As Hebron contains the tomb of Abraham we thought the oppression was highly inappropriate, especially by a people who have known the evils of discrimination and whose religion speaks against it.
Until we stop pretending this isn't happening we will continue to edge closer to another catastrophe far more deadly than this continuing Al Nakba.
I was deeply moved by the conclusion to Ammar Abu Shamleh's account of his first visit to Palestine this year.
After documenting the blockages, delays, humiliations, dangers and disappointments that he and his family experienced he was still able to write of Palestine's "untarnished beauty" and of the warmth, generous spirit and humanity of his fellow Palestinians.
Much has been written in praise of Israel's 75 years of nationhood. Far more impressive is the resilience displayed by the Palestinian people through 75 years of dispossession.
They deserve our admiration and our full support.
Historian Professor Herbert Butterfield published one of the most influential works of historiography of the twentieth century, The Whig Interpretation of History, in 1931.
Butterfield's conclusions might serve as a useful set of maxims for any meaningful discussion about an Indigenous Voice to parliament and an Australian Republic:
"Abuses are to be reformed but their removal is to be postponed if it would involve a great tear in the social fabric, or if it would provoke vested interests to desperate measures"; and
"Beneficent legislation might have to be suspended or delayed for a shorter or longer period, if its immediate achievement would divide the country too sharply and embitter political life at the next stage of the story".
Butterfield insists that "there are limits to what politics can achieve both because of the inherent cupidity of human beings and because of their epistemological limitations".
Such a perspective offers a corrective to the hubristic and misplaced confidence in the perfectibility of human nature.
The Calvary hospital "takeover" seems very similar to the same government's Mr Fluffy bastardry to home owners. I hope very much that the Catholic church can fight them the way we Fluffy owners couldn't.
I almost spat out my coffee when I read Peter Dutton thought the ACT Government's takeover of Calvary Hospital was an "attack on religion". And then Father Tony Percy accused the govt of "religious bigotry". Given this is a religion that is one of the world's wealthiest organisations, pays no tax and receives undisclosed charitable donations the bigotry appears to be in its favour.
Your article "Chaplain guides Calvary Staff through their uncertainty - and his" (canberratimes.com.au, May 15) gives the impression that Canberra Hospital is a godless place lacking either a Catholic chaplain or a chapel. In fact it has both.
Journalist Charles Thomson quoted artist Annie Zamero: "I like the royal family, because I like the pageantry ...". I watched the coronation because I like the pageantry.
Thanks so much to the sports editor for the kind attention given to St Kilda on the weekend. Moments of success are few and far between for Saints fans, and they never last long. But it's over now. You can stop.
If I was a Chinese diplomat receiving Australia's Trade Minister I would ask "why are you here when Australia is hosting a US military base aimed squarely at China, and by so doing, helping to promote a US vs China military conflict Australia cannot avoid being part of ?"
According to your editorial (May 15) Australian producers have learnt the danger of relying too heavily on a single export market. Have they? Barley, wine and other producers seem to be champing at the bit over over a possible imminent resumption of China trade. I can foresee future crocodile tears from apparently unlearned lessons. China is capricious.
Can AFL commentators stop saying zip instead of nil or zero. If you want to talk like a yank just go and live there.
PM Albanese's reason for supporting a stadium in Hobart is apparently "this site has been left derelict for too long". If he wants to fix more derelict sites by building stadiums I can recommend plenty in Sydney, Melbourne and elsewhere. Australia doesn't need any more white elephants.
My congratulations on an amusing pun in "Image of King splitting heirs" (canberratimes.com.au, May 14). That said, King Edward VII was not Queen Elizabeth II's father. He was her great-grandfather. King George VI was her father.
