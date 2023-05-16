Discover the six ways volunteering can benefit you Advertising Feature

Volunteering can help you get up and moving, as well as fostering feelings of satisfaction and belonging. Picture by Shutterstock

Have you been thinking about volunteering?

It's easy to see how volunteering can benefit your community, but did you know it can also help you?

In fact, with the benefits stretching from keeping you active to trying out a new career, this could end up as one of the best decisions you make.

Here are six benefits that can come your way:

Foster a feeling of community

Volunteering could be the change you're looking for if you're struggling to find a sense of belonging in your community.

In fact, research suggests this is a beneficial way to connect with your community and build positive relationships through building bonds of trust and a sense of giving back.

Enjoy a 'helper's high'

It may sound like a made-up term, but a helper's high is a documented effect of volunteering your time.

Repeated studies have shown that people who volunteer experience a similar physical effect to those who exercise vigorously or meditate.

This welcome benefit is all thanks to the endorphins your body releases during this positive social contact with others.

Get your body moving

Volunteering could be a great step in getting there if improved physical health was at the top of your new year's wish list.

Not only do many volunteering activities require you to get up and move, but it's thought that the positive feelings experienced also help mental health, directly affecting your physical well-being.

Discover a new skill

If you've been considering a career move or a new skill you'd like to pick up, volunteering could be the best way to try it out.

Additionally, many volunteering opportunities also provide extensive training helping you increase your skill set.

Discover a feeling of satisfaction

It's for good reason that a life of purpose can lead to a feeling of satisfaction.

In fact, the OECD Better Life Index found that volunteers tend to be more satisfied with their lives thanks to their interaction with other people, setting and achieving goals, and learning new things.

Reduce stress

There's no doubt that due to the sense of purpose and appreciation provided through volunteering that you can help lower stress levels.

Thanks to those increased oxytocin levels, volunteering can help slow the mental speed of modern life, causing you to be entirely in the moment and step away feeling refreshed and renewed.