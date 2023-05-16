Have you been thinking about volunteering?
It's easy to see how volunteering can benefit your community, but did you know it can also help you?
In fact, with the benefits stretching from keeping you active to trying out a new career, this could end up as one of the best decisions you make.
Here are six benefits that can come your way:
Volunteering could be the change you're looking for if you're struggling to find a sense of belonging in your community.
In fact, research suggests this is a beneficial way to connect with your community and build positive relationships through building bonds of trust and a sense of giving back.
It may sound like a made-up term, but a helper's high is a documented effect of volunteering your time.
Repeated studies have shown that people who volunteer experience a similar physical effect to those who exercise vigorously or meditate.
This welcome benefit is all thanks to the endorphins your body releases during this positive social contact with others.
Volunteering could be a great step in getting there if improved physical health was at the top of your new year's wish list.
Not only do many volunteering activities require you to get up and move, but it's thought that the positive feelings experienced also help mental health, directly affecting your physical well-being.
If you've been considering a career move or a new skill you'd like to pick up, volunteering could be the best way to try it out.
Additionally, many volunteering opportunities also provide extensive training helping you increase your skill set.
It's for good reason that a life of purpose can lead to a feeling of satisfaction.
In fact, the OECD Better Life Index found that volunteers tend to be more satisfied with their lives thanks to their interaction with other people, setting and achieving goals, and learning new things.
There's no doubt that due to the sense of purpose and appreciation provided through volunteering that you can help lower stress levels.
Thanks to those increased oxytocin levels, volunteering can help slow the mental speed of modern life, causing you to be entirely in the moment and step away feeling refreshed and renewed.
As Australia continues to face challenges, from natural disasters to cost-of-living concerns, the importance of volunteers has never been more apparent.
A new report from Volunteering Australia highlights a resurgence in volunteerism, with over two-thirds of volunteers returning to their roles post-pandemic.
These unsung heroes, driven by personal satisfaction and the desire to make a difference, are vital in supporting communities nationwide.
National Volunteer Week, from May 15 to 21, aims to celebrate the millions of Australian volunteers who contribute to various sectors, including arts, education, emergency services, sports, and more.
Volunteering takes many forms, from fighting bushfires and supporting healthcare to simply bringing a smile to someone's face.
Volunteers are an integral part of Australian society, and it is estimated that over five million people volunteer through an organisation annually.
An additional 6.5 million provide informal volunteering support within their community.
This year's theme, "The Change Makers," showcases the powerful impact of volunteers in uplifting individuals, communities, and the nation.
The report revealed that 69 per cent of volunteers had resumed in-person activities, while 72 per cent cited personal satisfaction and the desire to do something worthwhile as their primary motivations.
Helping others and the community is also a significant motivator, with 61 per cent of volunteers indicating this as a driving factor.
Mark Pearce, CEO of Volunteering Australia, explained that motivations could differ with each sector, emphasising the diverse range of opportunities available.
"Volunteering extends across society, including in the arts, education, emergency services, sports, environment, health, aged care and disability, community welfare and other vital community programs," Pearce said.
"Our new analysis of the latest volunteering data demonstrates that not all motivations and modes of volunteering are the same across sectors."
The report also highlighted the importance of social connections, with emergency services, arts and heritage, and aged care organisations seeing high volunteer participation driven by the need for social contact.
As part of the National Strategy for Volunteering (2023-2033), Volunteering Australia envisions a future where volunteering is at the heart of Australian communities.
To help achieve this goal, they invite all Australians to become change-makers by volunteering or raising awareness of volunteers' crucial roles during National Volunteer Week.
Resources such as the GoVolunteer website, state and territory volunteering peak bodies, and local community organisations offer guidance and support for those looking to begin their volunteering journey.
To learn more about National Volunteer Week and how to get involved, visit volunteeringaustralia.org.