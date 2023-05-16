Times Past: May 17, 1962

On this day in 1962, The Canberra Times reported on visitors to the capital with a strong wanderlust for world travels.
Two German brothers had a reunion in Canberra the day prior, 10,000 miles and 12 months since they had met last.
One of the brothers had just arrived, by car and via Africa, from Canada.
The brothers were Dr Helmut Loofs, lecturer in Oriental Civilisations at the Australian National University, and Wolfgang Loofs, a research technician of Trail, Canada.
The most recent reunion was their fourth in different parts of the world - their previous three have been in West Berlin, South America and Canada.
Wolfgang had been travelling the world for more than 12 years and has been to every continent except Asia.
Mr Loofs is shown sitting on the bonnet of the car that had taken him 115,000 miles since 1955. He left Trail early in the year on this present trip, crossed the United States, shipped his car to West Africa and drove to Cape Town.
The car was shipped to Perth and he drove to Canberra for the longest stay of the whole tour, a fortnight.
He said he had received the first visas issued by several newly-independent African states.
His trips so far had cost about $2,000, but about half this had gone to shipping charges. His method was to save for a number of years, take several months off in accrued holidays and return to his job after.
What did he think of Australia? "I think I might be back again, permanently," he added.
